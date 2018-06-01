Find out who is in Michael Cheika’s Wallabies squad for the three-Test series against Ireland

Australia squad for Ireland series

Michael Cheika has named five uncapped players in his Australia squad for the Ireland series.

In the backs, 21-year-old Melbourne Rebel Jack Maddocks, who was on Rugby World magazine’s list of the 50 Future Stars You Need to Know Now in our May 2018 issue, and Brumbies full-back Tom Banks both have the chance to make their Wallabies debuts.

Brumbies hooker Folau Fainga’a, Reds duo Caleb Timu (back-row) and Brandon Paenga-Amosa (hooker) are also in line to win their first caps against Six Nations Grand Slam champions Ireland.

Paenga-Amosa was playing in Sydney’s Shute Shield just a year ago before starring in the National Rugby Championship and Wallabies coach Cheika said: “For me, a guy who’s come out of club rugby, Southern Districts in New South Wales and then he played in the NRC, got his opportunity out there, was spotted by the Reds and has taken that opportunity with both hands.

“I think Jack (Maddocks) has had a really good year. He’s changed between full-back and wing, and shown a lot of good qualities, good skill and high work-rate. Still got a lot to learn, but I think he deserves the opportunity he’s got.”

Michael Cooper will captain the Wallabies in the first-ever three-Test series against Ireland, which features matches in Brisbane on 9 June, Melbourne on 16 June and Sydney on 23 June. Will Genia and Michael Foley are vice-captains, and the squad has an average age of 25.

Australia are also looking to negotiate the release of Crusaders back-row Pete Samu from New Zealand Rugby.

Australia squad for Ireland series:

FORWARDS: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Folau Fainga’a, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Tom Robertson, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Izack Rodda, Caleb Timu, Lukhan Tui, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese.

BACKS: Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Jack Maddocks, Sefanaia Naivalu, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona.

