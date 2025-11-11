Remembering Jonah Lomu

Rugby’s first superstar would have turned 50 this year.

The late, great Jonah Lomu was born in 1975 and it was at the 1995 World Cup in South Africa where he roared onto the international scene, destroying England in the semi-final by scoring four tries and instantly writing his name into rugby union folklore.

In the week leading up to the All Blacks’ latest trip to Twickenham, we remember their most famous son with a dedicated special issue a decade on from the legendary wing’s untimely passing aged 40.

What is in Rugby World’s Jonah Lomu special issue?

Remember When… Rugby World took Jonah Lomu to Legoland!

Face-off: Has any player come close to matching Jonah Lomu’s impact? Shane Williams says no…

What it’s like to… Interview Jonah Lomu by former Rugby World editor Alison Kervin

LAST OF HIS KIND, Deputy editor Josh Graham speaks to Lomu’s team-mates, opponents and former room-mates to uncover some untold stories about the big man on the wing

Stephen Jones on how Jonah Lomu changed rugby more than any other individual

Campbell Burnes of NZ Rugby News charts the All Blacks’ search for ‘the next Jonah’

What else is in the latest Rugby World?

THE BIG INTERVIEW: Stuart Lancaster at Connacht

The American Dream: Alex Spink checks in on the future World Cup hosts

Sam the Man: Pat McCarry catches up with Sam Prendergast after a topsy-turvy time of things

Lads on Tor: We climb to Everest base camp with Jonathan ‘Foxy’ Davies

TOP 12: Rugby game changers including Waisale Serevi, Cheslin Kolbe and Antoine Dupont…

THE BUCKET LIST: We headed to Rodney Parade to take in a URC Welsh derby between Dragons and Cardiff

Randwick in Australia

Harlequins academy go to Malawi!

Alex Goode analyses… How Bath can conquer Europe in the Champions Cup

