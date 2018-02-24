This video is produced in partnership with Crabbie's.

Calcutta Cup: Kick Off with Crabbie’s pits Frank Hadden against Simon Halliday

Former English rugby union international Simon Halliday (1986-1992), and former Scotland Rugby Head Coach (2005-2009) Frank Hadden.

You can hear everything they have to say but here’s a little snipped of the all important question about this 136th meeting between these two sides:

Q: Who are going to win out today and how?

Halliday: England have got too much firepower they have history coming (into the game) three times Six Nations champions. England have got everything ,whether they play tight or whether they play open. So England by 12.

Hadden: I believe it’s going to be a lot closer than a lot of the pundits are predicting because there is just no way that Scotland are going to let England dominate them at Murrayfield.

England have ploughed ahead through the first two rounds of the Six Nations, blitzing Italy and resolutely holding off Wales. Scotland, on the other hand, were soundly beaten at the Principality Stadium by Wales in round one, but held their nerve to see off France a week later.

As there has been a break between rounds two and three of the Six Nations, tension has been allowed to build for this one. Whatever kidology is used before and during the game, there are enough storylines in this one to satisfy any rugby neutral.

England captain Dylan Hartley will earn his 92 cap, overtaking Jonny Wilkinson to become the second-most capped men’s England player in history. Only Jason Leonard has more, with a monstrous haul of 114 caps for his country.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend also knows all about beating England in Edinburgh. Townsend started at centre the day Scotland won 19-13 against the Auld Enemy in 2000. The hosts haven’t won the Calcutta Cup since 2008.

