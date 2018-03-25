WATCH: Vereniki Goneva Recreates Alan Shearer Celebration At St James’ Park

It was a spectacular enough sight seeing Newcastle Falcons run out at St James’ Park, home of the famous Newcastle United football side. In black and white stripes, no less.

But it all got even better when winger Vereniki Goneva scored.

Having picked up from the base of the ruck, Goneva had a clear run to the line, with Northampton Saints left stunned at the Fijian doing a bit of forwards’ work. After he dotted down, the No 14 wheeled away, right arm held aloft in an homage to one of Newcastle’s favourite sons, Alan Shearer.

His try was an important one as Falcons edged a humdinger of a match, beating Saints 25-22. Many Falcons fans’ thanks will have to go to Toby Flood, whose assured boot saw the North East side through to the win.

Here are two big reasons why local lad Shearer is so celebrated. He is the top goalscorer in English Premier League history, with 260 goals to his name. He is also the top scorer in Newcastle United history, having netted 206 times for the Magpies. Lethal and local: it’s the stuff of fans dreams.

Goneva can be deadly too. In his debut Premiership season, he scored ten tries in 19 outings for Leicester Tigers. He was the league’s top-scorer the next season and was named the player of the season by the RPA. He already has ten tries to his name this season for Falcons.

His was not the only notable try celebration this weekend, though. In Saracens’ 24-11 victory over Harlequins – also held at a football ground, with West Ham’s London Stadium a sell-out – Maro Itoje sent a clear message with his own try celebration.

Having bashed through to score in the bottom corner, the lock rolled over with his hands under his head, miming as if he was sleeping. This is a clear reference to comments made in recent days that Itoje is one of several England internationals who had seen a collapse in their form due to tiredness.

