Ireland squad to face Australia

Joe Schmidt has picked two uncapped players in his 32-man Ireland squad to face Australia in a three-Test series this June – Leinster fly-half Ross Byrne and Scarlets lock/back-row Tadhg Beirne.

Ireland head coach Schmidt has picked a strong squad for the summer tour, including British & Irish Lions players Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Tadhg Furlong and captain Rory Best as well as Six Nations Player of the Tournament Jacob Stockdale.

The two uncapped players have been rewarded for their strong club form. Beirne has been a standout performer for the Scarlets over the past two seasons, with his turnover stats particularly impressive, and the fact he is returning to Ireland to join Munster next season means this is a good time to bring him into the national squad.

Byrne, 23, has performed well for Leinster at fly-half this season when called upon. Although Johnny Sexton is undoubtedly the province’s first choice No 10, Byrne has been picked ahead of Joey Carbery at times.

Leinster scrum-half Luke McGrath hasn’t been selected, with Ulster’s John Cooney, who won his first and so far only cap against Japan last summer, favoured as the third nine behind Murray and Kieran Marmion.

Ireland will be aiming to win their first series in Australia for 39 years. They haven’t beaten the Wallabies Down Under since 1979, losing their last ten Tests there, yet they have won three of their last four matches against Australia.

Schmidt’s squad selection shows he wants to keep momentum building after Ireland’s Six Nations Grand Slam. A series win in Australia will strengthen their position at second in the world rankings behind New Zealand with the World Cup in Japan a little over a year away.

“This has probably been the most difficult selection process for the coaching group to date,” said Schmidt. “The coaching group are excited by the challenge that this three-Test tour will present and from talking to the players we get a sense that they, too, are excited about going on tour and testing themselves against one of the best sides in the world in their own backyard.”

The three Tests take place in Brisbane (9 June), Melbourne (16 June) and Sydney (23 June), with the games televised live on Sky Sports.

IRELAND’S TOUR SQUAD

FORWARDS: Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Dan Leavy, Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, James Ryan, John Ryan, CJ Stander, Devin Toner.

BACKS: Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, John Cooney, Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Kieran Marmion, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

