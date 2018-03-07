Watch: Keith Wood’s son scores wonder try in Munster Schools Junior Cup final

This cracker of a solo try was scored by St Munchin’s College’s fly-half Alexander Wood, during the side’s 15-10 victory over Christian Brother College in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup. The above video was part of a live stream hosted by Munster Rugby.

Alex is the son of former Ireland captain and hooker Keith Wood. No stranger to scoring, himself, Wood Snr knows his way to the try-line – although dad may have to concede that he may never have been quite so quick of the mark as his backline-leading son. Wood the elder has 15 Test tries to his name for Ireland, and once scored four in one match, against the USA Eagles.

St. Munchin’s have now claimed six Junior Cup titles – this being their first in 20 years. Their opponents, Christians, were the title holders and were in search of their 19th victory in the competition, but could not claim the back-to-back victory.

This try was scored just a few minutes into the second half of the contest at Thomond Park. One other try for St Munchin’s came from lock Graham Kirwan, while centre Darragh Long kicked a penalty and converted Wood’s score. On the other side, Christian Brother College’s scores came via a brace by full-back George Coomber, with him scoring one try in each half of the contest. St. Munchin’s managed to repel their opponents from 55 minutes onwards to claim the title.

The Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup will be contested by Glenstal Abbey and the winner of Presentation Brothers College versus Christian Brothers College in tomorrow’s semi-final at Irish Independent Park (kick-off 5pm). PBC are the reigning champions, having defeated Glenstal 11-3 last year.