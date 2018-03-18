Peter O’Mahony Gives Away Six Nations Medal In Classy Gesture In the aftermath of Ireland’s Grand Slam heroics, combative back-row Peter O’Mahony did something that has been melting hearts ever since – he gave his Six Nations winners medal to popular fan Jennifer Malone. Malone, from Kildare, has become a regular at Ireland training sessions at Carton House – and as you can see from these pictures, all involved with Ireland love her. Related: Ireland secure the Grand Slam at Twickenham Malone, who is said to be a huge sports fan, was the subject of a snap beloved by GAA fans. In 2016 she was seen consoling Waterford’s Pauric Mahony after his side were defeated by Kilkenny in their All-Ireland semi-final replay. It was a touching moment caught amid the madness of a big sporting event. Which is why the images from yesterday of O’Mahony with Malone, captured by Inpho Sports Photography, show the best of the back-rower and this Irish side.

O’Mahony – who was yellow carded during the crucial match and left the field of play with minutes to go for a Head Injury Assessment – was back on the touchline for the closing passages of play. According to some, after an incredible shift from Ireland’s punishing back row, O’Mahony was then the man driving Irish celebrations back in the sheds:

In his post-match press conference, head coach Joe Schmidt said: “(The lads that picked up knocks) are really good. In fact, I think if they had been a bit more injured it would have been a little bit safer in the changing room. They’re very exuberant right now. Besty (Rory Best) and I got out relatively dry but it’s very wet.

“Some of those guys who came off injured – I don’t know whether it was a plan – but they’ve got the most energy right now.”

There will be some sore heads today, after at St Patrick’s Day to remember. But what an occasion, and for some, a day filled with memories that will never fade. And a souvenir or two, too.

