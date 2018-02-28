Take a look at some of the social media reactions to Jamie Heaslip announcing his retirement from rugby

Social Media Reacts to Jamie Heaslip Retirement

Irish back-rower Jamie Heaslip this week announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect.

The former Ireland captain won 95 caps for his country between 2006 and 2017, but after having surgery on his back twice in 2017 has taken medical advice to stop playing due to the injury.

Heaslip had a legendary career for Leinster and Ireland, winning three Heineken Cups and three Pro12 titles with his province as well as a Grand Slam in 2009 and two more Six Nations titles. He was also part of the Ireland team that famously beat New Zealand in 2016.

The No 8 won five caps for the British & Irish Lions on the tours to South Africa in 2009 and Australia in 2013.

The news of Heaslip’s retirement caused plenty of reaction on social media, his team-mates and rugby-playing contemporaries leading the way in paying tribute to the 34-year-old.

Rugby icon Brian O’Driscoll played a significant portion of his career alongside Heaslip for Leinster, Ireland and the Lions, and he was quick to show his admiration on Twitter:

Former Ireland winger Simon Zebo was simple but effective with his post:

Heaslip’s former Leinster and Ireland team-mate Ian Madigan said:

Wales flanker Sam Warburton, who captained Heaslip on the 2013 Lions tour, was also full of praise:

Springbok winger Bryan Habana congratulated Heaslip on a stellar career, as well as making a joke about accidental gurning!

Heaslip spent his entire professional career with Leinster, who tweeted:

The IRFU’s official Twitter account also shared a number of photos from throughout Heaslip’s career:

And the British & Irish Lions posted this message:

As the social media reaction above shows, Heaslip will be missed on the world’s rugby pitches and it will be interesting to see what he does next.

