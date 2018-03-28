Hurricanes and All Blacks full-back Jordie Barrett shows incredible skill with this kick

Beauden Barrett may have won the World Rugby Player of the Year gong for two years running, but his younger brother Jordie has a decent skill-set too.

A video has been posted on social media showing the Hurricanes full-back curling the ball between the posts at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington when kicking from a tee placed around a metre beyond the try-line!

It is an incredible show of skill from the 21-year-old, who won two New Zealand caps last year, against Samoa and the British & Irish Lions. Jordie Barrett almost appears to bend the ball to his will to get it to curve round and between the posts from such an acute angle. No wonder he is smiling broadly at the end.

Watch the footage of the incredible kick from Jordie Barrett here – but if you have the sound up be warned that there is offensive language towards the end of the clip:

@happyeggshaped summed it up best on Twitter when saying: ‘Bend It Like… Jordie Barrett’!

The All Blacks coaches will surely be impressed by such kicking skill as well as his form for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby this season. Steve Hansen has an embarrassment of riches to choose from at full-back in Jordie Barrett, Ben Smith and Damian McKenzie.

New Zealand kick off their 2018 international calendar with a three-Test series against France in June, with Tests in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.

Their first game of the Rugby Championship is on 18 August, against Australia in Sydney, and they finish their campaign against South Africa in Pretoria on 7 October.

Then comes the third Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies, which is being played in Yokohama – venue for the 2019 World Cup final – on 27 October.

A week later they play Japan in Tokyo before heading to Europe for games against England (10 Nov), Ireland (17 Nov) and Italy (24 Nov).

