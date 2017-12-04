Head to Singapore for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2018 and you’ll find more than rugby to entertain you – there’s something for everyone

Singapore is the perfect place for rugby fans from all over the world to ‘try’ this spring. It has already run two marvellous editions of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, as well as played host to Sunwolves’ Super Rugby games and the Italy-Scotland Test earlier this year.

The Singapore Sevens is being played on 28-29 April at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium, which has the world’s largest retractable dome and air-cooled seats. Adult, family and youth tickets are reasonably priced and easier to get hold of than for other HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series events in the Asia-Pacific.

While the rugby may bring you to Singapore – fast, furious and frenetic games are guaranteed and you’ll see 45 matches over two days – there’s so much else on offer that you’ll want to stay for a little longer to immerse yourself in this amazing island.

Singapore is much more than the sum of its numerous attractions, it’s where people come to realise their passions for top-class sporting action, mouth-watering cuisine, amazing retail experiences, a quiet walk in the woods, zinging club life or charming family days out. And it is all just minutes away in The Lion City, with its affordable and well-designed public transport system.

On top of epic rugby, expect guaranteed fun and music at the Singapore Sevens, as well as experiences to suit every budget.

GREEN LIGHT

The concrete buildings that once dominated Singapore are gradually giving way to green skyscrapers, which look more like living ecosystems than business hubs. Fervently working towards its ‘City in a Garden’ dream, Singapore is fast becoming more sustainable and greener.

You’ll find plenty of nature reserves, walking trails, treetop bridges and wildlife galore. Go on a wildlife adventure at the award-winning Singapore Zoo, meet the manatees at the River Safari or head out on an evening prowl with the Night Safari.

Besides the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Singapore Botanic Gardens, there is the spectacular Gardens by the Bay. Located on the shores of Marina Bay, it boasts imposing Supertrees, two gigantic biodomes – Cloud Forest and Flower Dome – that host horticultural exhibitions throughout the year. All just minutes from the CBD.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Food is taken very seriously in Singapore. The cheapest Michelin-starred meal in the world can be found at Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle at Blk 335, Smith Street. Locals follow their noses, food blogs or just join the longest queue – what lies at the end of the line is guaranteed to be scrumptious. This is a foodie pilgrimage not to be missed.

Once dinner’s done, you could chill out or dance the night away at bars, clubs, beach parties, outdoor concerts and music festivals most weekends. Or enjoy a night of side-splitting laughs at stand-up comedy hangouts.

RETAIL THERAPY

Sitting on the equator, some days can get hot and when it really swelters Singaporeans love ducking indoors for a spot of retail therapy and a blast of air-conditioning. Shopping districts like Orchard Road boast all the high-street brands, haute couture and discount outlets all in one, walkable location.

You can also head out to precincts dedicated to independent designers, quirky art galleries and bustling markets. You’ll find Persian rugs in Arab Street, traditional remedies in Chinatown or just sheer energy and colour in Little India – Singapore’s slice of the subcontinent.

CHILD’S PLAY

It’s not just for adults, Singapore has plenty for youngsters too – four splendid wildlife parks run by Wildlife Reserves Singapore, the Universal Studios Singapore theme park, the SEA Aquarium and Sentosa, an island described as ‘The State of Fun’.

The Singapore Sevens has some great family packages on offer, where two under-18s can attend for a few dollars more on top of their parents’ tickets.

So if you want to experience the exceptional at the HSBC Singapore Sevens in April, visit singapore7s.sg for more information and to book tickets.