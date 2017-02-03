The Rugby World Quiz of the Year

As the year's first big international tournament kicks off, here's a chance to revisit 2016 in this devilish quiz. Pride is all that's at stake if you tackle these teasers…
CLUB CLASS
1. Who scored the first Premiership try of this season?
4. And what mishap befell seven Sale players on the day of their game at Bath?
5. The ‘dab’ came to rugby with a vengeance. What is it?
6. Saracens became the fifth team to win a domestic league and European Cup double. Name two of the four clubs that preceded them. (2)
7. How did former Bath Chronicle sports writer Clare Daniels make history?
8. Which Scarlets player played every minute of his club’s 2015-16 Pro12 campaign?
9. Why did Exeter Chiefs have cause to thank Morgan Parra?
Total: 10 points
GETTING THE PICTURE
Study this picture and answer the following questions…
1. Who’s scoring here for Wasps at Saracens?
2. And who are the three nearest defenders? (3)
3. Which international hooker came off the bench to bag a try double in this game?
4. What was memorable about Wasps’ previous visit to Allianz Park?
5. Referee Matthew Carley (in background) was appointed to take charge of which International in November?
6. Name three other pro rugby clubs in the UK who play league fixtures on an artificial pitch (3)
TOTAL: 10 points
STORY TIME
To complete the story, fill in the relevant surnames from the Guinness Pro12 or Aviva Premiership. All are current or have been involved recently. There’s half a point for each correct answer.
It was a dark and stormy (Bath 3), the (Exeter 1) obscured by driving rain. “I wish I could (Sale 7),” said the Scottish (Bath 9) as he cycled (Northampton coach) along the treacherous (Saracens 6), just missing a (Connacht 11) and an intrepid (Ospreys 11) in the gloom. “Why don’t they take more (Harlequins 9)?!” he shouted, ringing his (Gloucester coach).
He arrived at the hotel near (Wasps 10), perched on the (Bristol 9) top, and took a (Exeter 11) cut through the (Glasgow 2) to the kitchen. “Great (Gloucester 13)!” he said, spotting the sparse ingredients, “I (Zebre 10) work with that.”
“(Worcester 9), (Worcester 3) (Leinster 9),” said his (Wasps 7) assistant, trying to conceal a large glass of (Munster 2). “The (Bath 1) has eaten the (Cardiff 15). Shall we make a (Worcester 10) (Sale 7) instead?”
“No, you must be (Bath 2)! It will have to be (Saracens 7) and chips. (Bristol coach) some spuds and (Newcastle 1) them sharp, and don’t forget the (Harlequins 11). Cheddar will do.”
“You (Saracens 2) are all the same,” came the reply. “I’ll do my (Ulster 2) but it would be nice if you were (Wasps 3) understanding. I have (Exeter 1) self-esteem, (Leicester 10) on my hand, and (Gloucester 11) have a weak (Glasgow 9). Yet you’re the biggest (Ulster 15) of all. (Saracens 15) (Northampton 5) to you!”
Total: 20 pts
LINKED IN
What’s the common factor in each group? Two points for each correct answer
1. Ieuan Evans, Rob Howley and Sam Warburton
2. Josh Lewsey, Chris Latham and Rory Underwood
3. Dylan Hartley, Sergio Parisse and Silvère Tian
4. Jim Hamilton, Carl Hayman and Jamie Heaslip
5. Sam Davies, Ronan O’Gara and Nicky Robinson
6. Nantes, Brisbane (Ballymore) and Port Elizabeth
7. Stuart Barnes, Anton Oliver and Joe Roff
8. Jarryd Hayne, Gavin Hastings and Dave Alred
9. Roy Laidlaw, Toby Booth and Philippe Bernat-Salles
10. Sione Kalamafoni, Tom Prydie and Andrea Masi
TOTAL: 20 points
TRUE OR FALSE
Spot the porkies in this list of statements…
1. Lyon started pre-season training three days before last season’s Top 14 final.
2. Simon Shaw is the oldest Test Lion in history.
3. On the Hong Kong-Perth flight on the 2013 Lions tour, there were 36 business-class seats and 37 players, so Sam Warburton sat in economy.
4. Mike Brown, Danny Care and Ugo Monye got married on successive weekends.
5. Gethin Jenkins worked in McDonald’s and bunged his team-mates free food.
6. Michael Lynagh sang in an alternative rock band called Died Pretty.
7. Jerry Collins taught Dan Carter his signature so he could sign memorabilia for him.
8. Seven members of the Tuilagi family have played for Leicester’s first team.
9. Adam Jones’s parents got him a subscription to Rugby World to encourage him to read.
TOTAL: 10 points
MYSTERY MAYHEM
Can you put a name to these people or objects? Two marks for each you get right.
TOTAL: 20 points
INTERNATIONAL WATERS
1. Which was the last team to beat New Zealand at Eden Park?
2. England and Ireland recently appointed new team managers, both former internationals. Who? (2)
3. Nigel Owens refereed the opening match of the RWC 2019 cycle. What was the fixture?
4. Who in 2016 won the Australian Player of the Year award for a second time?
5. What record of dubious distinction did All Black prop Owen Franks break against South Africa in Christchurch?
6. What did Eddie Jones do that only Kitch Christie and Nick Mallett had achieved before?
7. Who’s the odd one out – Charlotte Caslick, Jaco Peyper, Warren Gatland and TJ Perenara?
8. Why was the New Zealand Herald accused of being disrespectful to Michael Cheika?
9. Which coach was given three acres of land after success in Rio?
TOTAL: 10 points
MAXIMUM SCORE: 100
