The Rugby World Quiz of the Year

1. Who scored the first Premiership try of this season?

2. Why was Scottish referee Lloyd Linton red-faced after a Welsh derby?

3. Which former Greene King IPA Championship player felt like a “prize winner” after joining Sale Sharks?

4. And what mishap befell seven Sale players on the day of their game at Bath?

5. The ‘dab’ came to rugby with a vengeance. What is it?

6. Saracens became the fifth team to win a domestic league and European Cup double. Name two of the four clubs that preceded them. (2)

7. How did former Bath Chronicle sports writer Clare Daniels make history?

8. Which Scarlets player played every minute of his club’s 2015-16 Pro12 campaign?

9. Why did Exeter Chiefs have cause to thank Morgan Parra?

Total: 10 points

GETTING THE PICTURE

Study this picture and answer the following questions…

1. Who’s scoring here for Wasps at Saracens?

2. And who are the three nearest defenders? (3)

3. Which international hooker came off the bench to bag a try double in this game?

4. What was memorable about Wasps’ previous visit to Allianz Park?

5. Referee Matthew Carley (in background) was appointed to take charge of which International in November?

6. Name three other pro rugby clubs in the UK who play league fixtures on an artificial pitch (3)

TOTAL: 10 points

STORY TIME

To complete the story, fill in the relevant surnames from the Guinness Pro12 or Aviva Premiership. All are current or have been involved recently. There’s half a point for each correct answer.

It was a dark and stormy (Bath 3), the (Exeter 1) obscured by driving rain. “I wish I could (Sale 7),” said the Scottish (Bath 9) as he cycled (Northampton coach) along the treacherous (Saracens 6), just missing a (Connacht 11) and an intrepid (Ospreys 11) in the gloom. “Why don’t they take more (Harlequins 9)?!” he shouted, ringing his (Gloucester coach).

He arrived at the hotel near (Wasps 10), perched on the (Bristol 9) top, and took a (Exeter 11) cut through the (Glasgow 2) to the kitchen. “Great (Gloucester 13)!” he said, spotting the sparse ingredients, “I (Zebre 10) work with that.”

“(Worcester 9), (Worcester 3) (Leinster 9),” said his (Wasps 7) assistant, trying to conceal a large glass of (Munster 2). “The (Bath 1) has eaten the (Cardiff 15). Shall we make a (Worcester 10) (Sale 7) instead?”

“No, you must be (Bath 2)! It will have to be (Saracens 7) and chips. (Bristol coach) some spuds and (Newcastle 1) them sharp, and don’t forget the (Harlequins 11). Cheddar will do.”

“You (Saracens 2) are all the same,” came the reply. “I’ll do my (Ulster 2) but it would be nice if you were (Wasps 3) understanding. I have (Exeter 1) self-esteem, (Leicester 10) on my hand, and (Gloucester 11) have a weak (Glasgow 9). Yet you’re the biggest (Ulster 15) of all. (Saracens 15) (Northampton 5) to you!”

Total: 20 pts

LINKED IN

What’s the common factor in each group? Two points for each correct answer

1. Ieuan Evans, Rob Howley and Sam Warburton

2. Josh Lewsey, Chris Latham and Rory Underwood

3. Dylan Hartley, Sergio Parisse and Silvère Tian

4. Jim Hamilton, Carl Hayman and Jamie Heaslip

5. Sam Davies, Ronan O’Gara and Nicky Robinson

6. Nantes, Brisbane (Ballymore) and Port Elizabeth

7. Stuart Barnes, Anton Oliver and Joe Roff

8. Jarryd Hayne, Gavin Hastings and Dave Alred

9. Roy Laidlaw, Toby Booth and Philippe Bernat-Salles

10. Sione Kalamafoni, Tom Prydie and Andrea Masi

TOTAL: 20 points