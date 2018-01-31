Scotland team to Face Wales in the opening round of the Six Nations

Gregor Townsend has named his Scotland side to face Wales in the opening game of the 2018 Six Nations

Scotland Team to Face Wales

Gregor Townsend has named one-cap centre Chris Harris in his side to face Wales this weekend. The move means that fans will now see Huw Jones playing with 12 on his back. Along with Byron McGuigan, Newcastle Falcon Harris is one of only two back-line players who isn’t from Glasgow Warriors.

Ali Price has been given the scrum half jersey over the returning Greig Laidlaw who will have to make do with a spot on the bench.

In the pack, there are some key developments to mention. Cornel Du Preez starts at the back of the scrum at number eight. Injury to Richie Gray means Edinburgh lock Ben Toolis comes in, and finally, Gordon Reid and Jon Welsh are the starting props, amidst a truly shocking run of injuries to many of Scotland’s front row.

Jamie Bhatti, and uncapped Murray McCallum provide cover in the front row.

talking on his selection, Townsend said he had picked a side that could provide “the intensity and speed required to win in Cardiff”.

“Last year’s championship highlighted that every game is a fierce competition and that all teams have to play at their very best to win away from home.

“Delivering that level of performance has been firmly in our thoughts during our preparations this week.

“We’re expecting a really physical game against a very good team.”

SCOTLAND TEAM TO FACE WALES (SATURDAY FEBRUARY 3 KO 14.15)

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)

14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)

13. Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons)

12. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

11. Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks)

10. Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors)

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

1. Gordon Reid (London Irish)

2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

3. Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons)

4. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

6. John Barclay (Scarlets, captain)

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

8. Cornell du Preez (Edinburgh)

Replacements:

Scott Lawson (Newcastle Falcons)

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)

Murray McCallum (Edinburgh)

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)

Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne)

Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

Sean Maitland (Saracens).