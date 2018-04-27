See how social media reacted when Springbok icon Bryan Habana recently retired from rugby

Social Media Reacts to Bryan Habana Retirement

Just a few weeks after the retirement of Irish rugby legend Jamie Heaslip, another icon of the game, Bryan Habana, has decided to hang up his boots too.

A World Cup and IRB Player of the Year winner in 2007 with South Africa, Habana has been one of the game’s most elusive and fastest wingers. Once he even famously raced a cheetah!

He made his Springboks debut back in November 2004 against England and went on to play 124 times for his country, his last cap coming in November 2016 against Italy. He has also scored 67 Test tries – a total bettered in international rugby only by Japan wing Daisuke Ohata, who scored 69 – and he is tied with Jonah Lomu for the most World Cup tries with 15.

In 2009, he was also part of the South Africa side that defeated the Lions, while he has enjoyed immense success at club level too. He won two Super Rugby titles with the Bulls, in 2007 and 2009, as well as a Top 14 title and two European Cups with Toulon. the club he joined in 2013.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to announce his retirement:

After the news spread, social media flocked to praise the winger, as did many of his contemporaries.

The official South African Rugby account tweeted:

As did this Toulon supporters’ account:

Referee Nigel Owens was quick to congratulate Habana on Twitter:

Former Springbok team-mates John Smit and Bakkies Botha thanked him for being so effective throughout his career:

Even those who Habana tormented for years took the time to praise his career, such as the All Blacks:

Habana was one of the greatest wingers ever and had an illustrious career. Well played, Bryan Habana.

For more news and features on rugby, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.