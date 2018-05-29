Who has Rassie Erasmus picked in his squad to face Wales in Washington and England in a three-Test series in South Africa?

South Africa squad for Tests against Wales and England

Siya Kolisi will make history against England next month by becoming the first black player to captain South Africa.

The Springboks flanker has been appointed skipper by Rassie Erasmus for the three-Test series against England, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the team against Wales in Washington on 2 June.

Related: Siya Kolisi’s journey from township to Test star

Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, said: “It’s a huge honour to captain the Springboks and Siya and Pieter-Steph are two honest, hard-working men who enjoy the respect of their fellow players.

“I believe both of them will do a good job as captains. My philosophy is that each player must take responsibility for his position and must therefore work extremely hard with that one goal in mind – to make the Springboks successful again.”

Erasmus has also recalled five overseas-based players for the upcoming Tests – Sale Sharks scrum-half Faf de Klerk, Wasps full-back Willie le Roux, Montpellier hooker Bismarck du Plessis and centre Frans Steyn, and Toulon No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

South Africa’s Test schedule

2 June Wales (10pm, Washington) Live on Channel 4

9 June England (4.05pm, Johannesburg) Live on Sky Sports

16 June England (4.05pm, Bloemfontein) Live on Sky Sports

23 June England (4.05pm, Cape Town) Live on Sky Sports

Related: England squad to face South Africa

In all, Erasmus has selected a squad of 43, which includes 17 uncapped players. Twenty six of those players have travelled to Washington to prepare for the Wales Test while the remainder of the squad – bar du Plessis and Steyn, who are involved in this weekend’s Top 14 final – are training in Johannesburg ahead of the England series.

This is the 43-man South Africa squad for their four June Tests:

FORWARDS: Nizaam Carr, Bismarck du Plessis, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Jason Jenkins, Steven Kitshoff,

Siya Kolisi (captain), Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohojé, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Ox Nche, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Trevor Nyakane, Marvin Orie, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Akker van der Merwe, Duane Vermeulen.

BACKS: Lukhanyo Am, Curwin Bosch, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Robert du Preez, Aphiwe Dyantyi, André Esterhuizen, Warrick Gelant, Travis Ismaiel, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sibusiso Nkosi, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Frans Steyn, Ivan van Zyl, Cameron Wright.

This is the 26-man squad to play Wales in Washington:

FORWARDS: Carr, du Preez, PS du Toit (captain), T du Toit, Jenkins, Kitshoff, Louw, Malherbe, Mbonambi, Mohojé, Nche, Notshe, Orie, Ralepelle, Smith, van der Merwe.

BACKS: Bosch, Esterhuizen, Gelant, Ismaiel, Jantjies, Kriel, Mapimpi, Papier, van Zyl, Wright.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.