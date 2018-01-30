Wales Team to Face Scotland in the opening round of the Six Nation

Warren Gatland has named his side to kick off the 2018 Six Nations against Scotland this weekend.

Wales Team to Face Scotland

Wales have announced their side to face Scotland in Cardiff this weekend, with the standout name being uncapped winger Josh Adams. He has been lighting up the backline for the Worcester Warriors this season, scoring 13 tries in all competitions and his play has been rewarded by head coach Warren Gatland. The Kiwi coach is clearly a fan of his play this year: “We have been watching Josh (Adams) closely, he is top try scorer in the English Premiership and has been going well and we are excited for him.”

Adams may feel like the odd one out though, because every other backline spot is taken by a Scarlet. The fullback spot, in the midst of intense competition, has been retained by Leigh Halfpenny who has a point to prove in 2018, while Steff Evans takes the other wing spot. Having only played a couple of times since October, there is no room for George North.

With the injury to Rhys Webb, as expected, Gareth Davies has taken the scrum half jersey. Whereas the number ten role was more of a headache for Gatland. Rhys Patchell and Gareth Anscombe were in competition but the Scarlet is reunited with Davies. Gatland said, “Both Rhys (Patchell) and Gareth (Anscombe) have been training really well over the last couple of weeks. It was a tough call between them, Rhys has started most of his games for the Scarlets at ten, we are really happy with his form and the combination with Gareth at nine.”

Hadleigh Parkes and Scott Williams continue their partnership for the second time, after the pair combined for the first time against South Africa in the final autumn Test of 2017.

The Scarlets also dominate the front row, with Rob Evans, Ken Owens and Samson Lee taking the three spots. Cory Hill partners captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second row, and Aaron Shingler, Josh Navidi and Ross Moriarty take the back row positions. Navidi, in particular, will be thrilled to beat out the experienced Justin Tipuric and the in-form Scarlet James Davies.

WALES TEAM TO PLAY SCOTLAND (SATURDAY FEBRUARY 3 KO 14.15)

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) (74 Caps)

Josh Adams (Worcester) (*UNCAPPED)

Scott Williams (Scarlets) (51 Caps)

Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) (1 Cap)

Steff Evans (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (27 Caps)

Rob Evans (Scarlets) (20 Caps)

Ken Owens (Scarlets) (52 Caps)

Samson Lee (Scarlets) (34 Caps)

Cory Hill (Dragons) (10 Caps)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (113 Caps) CAPT

Aaron Shingler (Scarlets) (13 Caps)

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues) (7 Caps)

Ross Moriarty (Gloucester) (17 Caps)

Replacements:

Elliot Dee (Dragons) (2 Caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) (26 Caps)

Bradley Davies (Ospreys) (57 Caps)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) (52 Caps)

Aled Davies (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues) (11 Caps)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (2 Caps)