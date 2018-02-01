Hotshot: Falcons winger Adam Radwan

An exclusive Q&A with Newcastle winger, Adam Radwan

Date of birth 30 December 1997 Born Osmotherley, N Yorks Club Newcastle Country England Position Wing

When did you first play?

I was 13, at Middlesbrough. I used to play a bit of football but some of my school friends were playing rugby. After three years there, I went to Billingham. I always wanted to play professional rugby and I felt I could push on there.

What do you like about rugby?

I don’t think you can compare the environment to any other sport; the friends you make and the bonds you have with people are on a different level.

When did you link up with Newcastle?

At 18 I joined the junior academy. I was released, went back to Billingham and re-signed for Newcastle last summer.

Did being released make you more determined?

It was a massive disappointment but I knew it wasn’t the end. It’s made me motivated as I know what it’s like to be on the other side. I want to ensure it never happens again.

Have you always been a wing?

When I was younger I played back-row and centre, but I’m an out-and-out wing now. I like taking people on. My strength is my attacking game – speed and footwork.

Any work-ons?

Your basics – catch, pass, kick – can never be good enough.

Who did you admire growing up?

I used to watch Newcastle so Sinoti Sinoti, Alex Tait… Then I came into this environment and I’m training with them! Niki (Goneva) is unbelievable too, world class. To work with him every day is really good.

Who’s been the biggest influence on your career?

Without a doubt, Chris Hyndman, my coach at Billingham. I was going to stop playing at 16 as I wasn’t getting into any county set-ups and I wasn’t playing senior rugby, but he pushed me on. I’ve got a lot to thank him for.

What do you want to achieve this season?

My No 1 goal is to earn another contract. My contract ends at the end of this season, so I want to be re-signed and keep pushing on.

RW Verdict: Radwan has used his speed and power to score tries in the Singha 7s, Challenge Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup this season. There’s no doubting his attacking ability, but he will need to improve his defence to get more game time for the Falcons.

