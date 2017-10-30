The lowdown on the contents of Rugby World’s December 2017 issue

The autumn Internationals are upon us and Rugby World’s December 2017 issue is the perfect accompaniment to all of the Test action in November. We have exclusive interviews with big-name stars as well as hard-hitting opinion pieces on the game’s big issues. Here are ten reasons to pick up a copy of the new issue – and find out how to download the digital edition here…

1. All Blacks

New Zealand, the world’s No 1 team, have a busy European tour in November and Rugby World has spoken to their latest wonder wing Rieko Ioane. The 20-year-old has scored nine tries in ten Tests and caused defences myriad problems since making his debut a year ago. No wonder he says he’s “like a kid in a candy store”. As well as that exclusive interview, Sean Holley examines how the All Blacks break a defence in The Analyst.

2. Injury crisis

The spate of injuries in the Aviva Premiership this season has sparked growing concerns, but our resident columnist Ben Ryan believes changing two things would reduce injuries across all levels of the game. Find out what they are in the new issue.

3. Courtney Lawes

The forward has been tearing up trees for Northampton this season but insists there is still room for improvement. As he prepares for England’s autumn Tests, he talks form, defence and leadership.

4. Argentina

The Pumas were World Cup semi-finalists in 2015 but have now slipped to tenth in the rankings. So why haven’t Argentina kicked on? Stephen Jones looks at what’s gone wrong and what must change if they are to be contenders at RWC 2019.

5. Wales’ selection policy

Former Wales full-back Lee Byrne gives his verdict on the new selection policy the WRU have introduced, whereby players based outside of Wales can only be picked to represent their country if they have 60 or more caps.

6. Johnny Sexton

The Ireland fly-half reflects on the ups and downs of his career in ‘My Life in Pictures’, from celebrating the 2013 Lions series win with James Bond to Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final exit in 2015, from his St Mary’s schooldays to going blond last year. For bonus content, he talks about a further four photos here.

7. Loughborough Lightning

The latest stop in our ‘Welcome to my Club’ series sees RW’s Alan Dymock go back to university to find out how Loughborough Lightning are enjoying the new Tyrrells Premier 15s competition.

8. Need for Speed

We talk to the likes of Darren Campbell, Tonderai Chavhanga and Conrad Smith to find out why pace can make all the difference at Test level.

9. Scott Williams

The Scarlets and Wales centre takes RW’s Owain Jones for a spin in his rally car and explains how he is already planning for life after rugby with his motorsport and fabrication business.

10. Blind rugby

Find out more about the sport of blind rugby, which launched this year. From how it’s played to what it’s like to take part, we have the lowdown.

And there’s all this inside Rugby World too…