Ireland: Cian Healy

A few years back Ireland had a worrying prop shortage. Now they’re blessed with some of the world’s best – and Cian Healy is leading the charge. Tom English talks to Greg Feek, Mike Ross and Reggie Corrigan about the increase in front-row resources.

Australia: The Wallabies scrum

“I think the Wallaby pack is one to be reckoned with,” says prop Sekope Kepu. Australia have rarely had a highly-rated scrum, but is their poor reputation in the set-piece merited? RW’s Alan Dymock speaks to those in the know.

South Africa: Handre Pollard

Two years ago Handre Pollard feared he might lose his right arm after picking up an infection following surgery. Now he’s hoping to lead a Springboks resurgence against England. The fly-half tells us his remarkable story.

England: Elliot Daly

Wing, full-back, centre? Former England fly-half Stuart Barnes analyses what Elliot Daly’s best position is and where he should play against South Africa. Plus, the Wasp provides an insight into his team-mates.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli

“Everything I do is geared to the World Cup.” The Pumas wing made his Test debut a year ago and is now one of his team’s key players. He tells RW about his rugby journey and why he’s following in the stud marks of his brothers.

Georgia: Milton Haig

“As long as I’m coach, only Georgians will play for Georgia.” The Georgia coach talks about the importance of national identity and sets out the team’s goals for the tour to Fiji and Japan.

Wales: Gareth Davies

Scrum-half Gareth Davies has a busy summer ahead with Tests against South Africa and Argentina, but before heading off he took Rugby World for a stroll with his dog Pete to talk about downtime and playing styles.

USA: Psalm Wooching

In early 2017 it looked like Psalm Wooching was destined for a career in the NFL. Instead, he chose to return to his first love of rugby and made his USA debut in February. He talks Rugby World through his decision and his future goals.

Scotland: Grant Gilchrist

From broken bones to a Calcutta Cup win, Edinburgh and Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist has experienced the game’s highs and lows. Now playing some of the best rugby of his life, he talks tough love, terrible injuries and top moments.

Champions special

In our 17-page special, we pay tribute to league winners across the UK and Ireland. Plus, we reveal our Team of the Year.

Home-grown coaches

“Creating coaches is as important as creating players.” With more and more foreign coaches in the UK and Ireland, RW columnist Stephen Jones looks at where the next home-grown bosses are coming from.

World Sevens Series

Gareth Baber is leading Fiji’s charge towards another World Sevens Series title and we find out how the Welshman is going about it.

Plus, there’s all this…

Downtime with Scotland prop Zander Fagerson

Is Brad Shields the real deal? Sean Holley analyses the Kiwi flanker’s game

Ben Ryan gives his verdict on the breakdown

Club Hero: Benetton Treviso’s Alberto Sgarbi

A debate on rolling substitutions

Inside the Mind of Jamie George

Rising stars Ben Earl, of England, and Ireland’s Angus Curtis

Why 24 Lancashire clubs have left the RFU leagues

The Secret Player’s travel tales

How to defend a maul: Top tips from Northampton’s Jamie Gibson

