What’s inside the May 2018 issue of Rugby World? Here’ a look at the features in the new edition

The 50 future stars you need to know now inside Rugby World

Everyone likes to be ahead of the curve and the new issue of Rugby World magazine will help you do just that with a rundown of the 50 future stars you need to know now.

Of the names featured in our Next Generation feature in the May 2018 edition, some will be familiar and others not so, but they all have the talent to excel on the world stage.

We also reflect on the 2018 Six Nations and Ireland’s historic Grand Slam in the new issue of Rugby World.

Here are ten reasons to pick up a copy of RW’s May 2018 edition…

1. The 50 future stars you need to know now

As well as giving you the lowdown on the game’s next generation, we also have interviews, analysis and advice with several of those players featured. This includes:

Exclusive Q&A with Ireland’s record-breaking wing Jacob Stockdale

My day off with the Simmonds brothers, Sam and Joe, who take us to the driving range

What it’s like to… be an internet sensation with Taniela Tupou

Nick Evans on the strengths of Harlequins’ teenage fly-half Marcus Smith

Analysis of Ireland and Leinster’s rising star Jordan Larmour

Up-and-coming Wales prop Leon Brown talking scrums, debut songs and staying switched on

Inside the Mind of Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx

Attacking tips from Italy full-back Matteo Minozzi

2. The future of rugby

RW columnist Stephen Jones gazes into his crystal ball to predict what rugby should look like in ten years’ time – and in 50 years too.

3. Six Nations report card

Former England fly-half Stuart Barnes grades each of the home nations’ performances in the 2018 championship, assessing the good and the bad, and picks his World Cup XV for each.

4. Welcome to my club… Gloucester

RW’s Alan Dymock takes a trip to Kingsholm to find out what it’s like to watch a match with the Shed Heads.

5. Can Ireland win the World Cup?

Former Ireland prop Mike Ross reflects on only a third Irish Grand Slam in history and looks ahead to the team’s chances at RWC 2019.

6. Commonwealth Games preview

Ben Ryan, who guided Fiji to sevens gold at the Rio Olympics, looks ahead to the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast and makes his predictions as to who will win the medals.

7. Clubs Focus

Clubs editor Michael Austin rounds up all the news from grass-roots clubs around the country and we reveal our Team of the Month for February. Plus, there are interviews with Scarlets fly-half Dan Jones, Glasgow flanker Matt Fagerson, Scotland Sevens Darcy Graham and England Women’s Jess Breach.

8. The Secret Player

This month our former pro turns his attention to young players and debates whether they get too much too soon.

9. Bootcamp

In this month’s fitness guide the focus is on stretching and being prepared in terms of nutrition. Plus, there’s a breakfast muesli recipe.

10. Club Hero Rob Harley

“He’s the greatest example of a team player you could find.” That’s Al Kellock on Glasgow Warriors’ record appearance maker Rob Harley – and the feature includes more tributes and stories.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.