A look at what’s inside the March 2017 issue of Rugby World – it’s Six Nations-tastic

The new issue of Rugby World is the perfect accompaniment for the 2017 Six Nations. All the countries are covered, as are the Women’s and U20 Six Nations. There are big-name interviews, expert analysis and a good dose of humour too. Here are 15 reasons why you should pick up a copy of the March edition…

Eddie Exclusive

England coach Eddie Jones sits down with RW editor Owain Jones to pinpoint how he’s turned the national team around – and what’s next on the agenda.

High tackles: the verdict is in!

Our columnist Stephen Jones gives his verdict on the new zero tolerance policy to high tackles in rugby. Is it the right approach to reduce the risk of concussion?

Why Irish eyes are smiling

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has a new crop of talented youngsters coming through – we profile seven of this new generation.

The lowdown on Ross Moriarty

He’s been making a big impact for Gloucester and Wales this season, but has taken the less travelled route to the top. We sit down with Ross Moriarty to find out how he moved from the midfield to the back row – and why he thinks “it’s sad you can’t have a personality in rugby anymore”.

New kids on the block

RW picks out six players to watch in the U20 Six Nations – will these guys follow in the footsteps of Maro Itoje and Garry Ringrose and be capped at Test level?

Who will win?

Former England fly-half Stuart Barnes assesses all the teams in this Six Nations and makes his predictions as to who will win the title, who is destined for mid-table obscurity and who will be rock-bottom.

Women’s Six Nations

Amber Reed and Gemma Rowland kicked off their rugby careers together at Colston’s, driving forces behind the formation of a girls’ sevens team. Now they’re representing England and Wales respectively on the international stage. We brought them back together ahead of a big year in women’s rugby. Plus, Ireland’s Paula Fitzgerald gives us her Six Nations views.

Wayne’s world

Top referee Wayne Barnes takes part in our offbeat Q&A, revealing his love of musicals and why he wants to be Richard Hibbard. Find out more by reading the issue!

Sacré bleu!

Is French rugby heading down the road trodden by English football – good for clubs but not for country? We present six reasons, from foreign players to spoilt youngsters, why that looks to be the case.

The Italian revolution

Alan Dymock has travelled to Parma to meet with Conor O’Shea and Steve Aboud to find out how they plan to revive Italian rugby. The conversation gets pretty heated!

Meet Hamish Watson!

Hamish Watson was a revelation at openside for Scotland in November and now he wants to do the same in the Six Nations. He talks Scotland ambitions, scrapping with Edinburgh and scary movies.

The Secret Player

Our former international gives us an insight into how players mingle during the Six Nations Championship – it seems that they’re a lot friendlier than many would have us believe!

Super heroes

Super Rugby is back in a few weeks and we spoke to Tana Umaga as he prepares to lead the Blues’ title bid. The former All Blacks captain also discusses the Lions tour and explains how he hit upon his coaching philosophy. Plus, Israel Dagg talks us through his rugby life.

Hit the dummy

Ben Youngs’s dummies set up three tries for England in the autumn – one for himself and others for Owen Farrell and George Ford. In this issue the scrum-half tells you how to master the skill and have defenders falling for your dummies.

Plus!

Which former All Black’s nephew is starring in a new US TV show? What does Sean Holley make of the latest Wales squad? Why should the Women’s World Cup be expanded to 16 teams? What are Devin Toner’s favourite meals? What happened to Cliff Morgan en route to his Wales debut? Find out the answers to all these questions inside the magazine.

