Hotshot: Leinster fly-half Joey Carbery

Date of birth 1 November 1995. Country Ireland

You were born in New Zealand. Did you start your rugby there?

Yes, at my school St Joseph’s in Dargaville. My dad and grandad were keen to get a rugby ball in my hands as soon as possible.

When did you come to Ireland?

When I was 11. My mum’s family all live in Athy, in County Kildare, and we decided to be closer to them.

When did you link up with Leinster?

In my final year of school I went to Blackrock College and I played for Leinster U18, U19 and U20. I also played for Ireland U18 and U20.

What do you like about playing outside-half?

I like how involved I can be in the game. I played ten and 15 in New Zealand and nine, ten, 13 and 15 since coming to Ireland!

When did you start goalkicking?

Pretty early, around seven I’d say. I used to kick in-between two trees at home and imagine they were goal posts. I practise a lot with Emmet Farrell, the Leinster coach, now.

You were Man of the Match in the 2016 Ulster Bank League final, helping Clontarf win…

I played a good bit for them last season and really enjoy it there. They have great coaches and players and it’s a club with a fantastic atmosphere.

What were your hopes at the start of this season?

Just to be involved with the (Leinster) seniors week in, week out and keep improving. It’s great training with some of these players, Ireland internationals and British & Irish Lions.

Have you been pleased with how well you’ve done in the Pro12?

I’m delighted to have started the first few games. I have learnt so much and enjoyed every minute of it.

RW Verdict: Carbery was handed the Leinster No 10 jersey in September while Johnny Sexton was injured and scored 20 points in his first three starts. This dynamic and skilful playmaker is a great find for the province (and went on to play for Ireland after this article was originally published).

First published in the November 2016 edition of Rugby World magazine.