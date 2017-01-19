Hotshot: Newcastle Falcons No 8 Callum Chick

Date of birth 25 November 1996. Country England

Tell us about your rugby background…

My dad played rugby at Newcastle and I wasn’t pushed to play, but I started at the age of about six and loved it. I was at Ponteland rugby club from U7 to U18.

Have you played in different positions?

I started as a prop and moved to the back row at 14. I like No 8 best. I like the physicality and getting my hands on the ball. There are great No 8s like Billy Vunipola and Kieran Read to look up to.

Have you played for the national age groups?

I played for England U16, U18 and U20.

What was it like winning the U20 World Championship this year (2016)?

It was massive. They were the lads I’ve come through the age groups with and become good mates with. I really enjoyed the whole thing.

When did you first link up with Newcastle?

When I was 13 I had an opportunity to start training with the academy and I went full-time once I left school at 18.

Are you still studying?

Yes, I’m doing a part-time civil engineering degree at Newcastle University.

Who have been your mentors?

My dad helped me work on stuff and be the best I could be. Jimmy Ponting and Mark Laycock at Newcastle Academy, and Peter Walton and John Fletcher with England, have done a lot. Ally Hogg does lots of extra skills work with me too.

Is Falcons DoR Dean Richards a bit scary?

A lot of people think that! But he’s a really nice bloke – approachable and easy to talk to.

What are your aims now?

I’ve finished with the England age groups, so it’s about trying to push for the first team at Newcastle. I want to keep learning and enjoying my rugby – I think that’s important.

RW Verdict: Chick captained England U20 last spring and scored a try in their Junior World Cup final win. He turns 20 this month and has played for Newcastle in the Challenge Cup, so the Premiership is the next step.

First published in the December 2016 edition of Rugby World magazine.