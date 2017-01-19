Hotshot: Saracens prop Billy Walker

Date of birth 27 September 1996. Country England

Tell us about your rugby background…

My dad and older brothers played so I wanted to as well and I started when I was about five at Chelmsford rugby club. My dad, Gary, coached my team through all the age groups there.

Did you play other sports?

Yes, golf, football, cricket and Thai boxing. I played district cricket as a bowler.

When did you link up with Sarries?

I stayed at Chelmsford until U16s but I was with Saracens Academy from U14s. I played for Essex County from U13s up and Saracens spotted me. I used to go to Hatfield University once a week for training. My mum and dad did a lot of running around for me.

When did you first play for England U20?

At the 2016 World Championship. I dislocated my big toe just before the Six Nations and had to have surgery because I ruptured the plantar plate. At first the surgeon said I would be out for five months and the World Championship was in four, but after the operation he said I might make it if I did the rehab properly. Credit to the Saracens physios for getting me there. To win the World Championship was a dream come true.



What are your aims for the new season?

I’m going on loan to Bedford so I hope to have a good season there and hopefully get a shout in the A League and LV= Cup for Saracens.

Do you have any interests outside of rugby?

I’m doing a business planning foundation degree with the Open University.

RW Verdict: Walker played all England’s age groups and started four of their five matches on the way to the U20 World Cup win. This 6ft 2in, 19st tighthead turns 20 this month and should add to his handful of Saracens games soon.

First published in the October 2016 edition of Rugby World magazine.