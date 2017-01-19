Hotshot: Yorkshire Carnegie flanker Josh Bainbridge

Date of birth 17 April 1996. Country England

So Josh, when did you start rugby?

I joined Guisborough from U10s because a lot of friends played and my grandad used to play. I had a season at U15s for Middlesbrough, then two years at Prince Henry’s Grammar School.

When did you join Carnegie?

At 15. I got a call on 1 April 2011 asking me to join their academy and my grandad wondered if it might be an April fool!

Have you always been a seven?

I was a centre but the academy said I had the fundamentals to be a good back-row, so I switched to openside. Andy Rock (academy director) has been a massive influence.

Has your game improved a lot playing senior rugby for Carnegie?

Yes. One of the biggest factors is being with players of all ages, not just those in your age group. And we had Kevin Sinfield, who you could speak to about anything.

You got five tries against Bristol last season…

I’d scored two against Doncaster the week before and everyone was joking that it would be amazing if I got a hat-trick at Ashton Gate! It was all down to the forwards as they were lineout drives, but I’m proud of it.

What are your immediate aims?

To play as many first-team games as I can and gain promotion. We’ve signed a lot of good players.

What are your interests outside rugby?

I’m in the second year of a part-time degree and do voluntary coaching at Moortown U15 – it’s really good working with the kids.

RW Verdict: Bainbridge has racked up more than 25 first-team appearances for Carnegie yet only turned 20 in April. A county-standard athlete at school, the England U20 forward has the talent and application to go far.

First published in the September 2016 edition of Rugby World magazine.