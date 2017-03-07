Find out more about Cardiff Blues blindside Shane Lewis-Hughes

Date of birth 20 September 1997 Country Wales

When did you start playing rugby?

When I was five or six I watched Wales v Ireland on TV. I asked my mum what sport it was and said it looked good. She said I could go to Ferndale RFC and at my first training session I remember getting my first touch of the ball and having a feeling I never wanted to let go! I absolutely loved it.

Who have you played for?

I stayed at Ferndale until I was 11, then I played for Rhondda Schools. I went to Cardiff Blues for their U16 trials and went into their academy after playing for Wales U16.

Have you played in different positions?

When I started I was on the wing. I had good footwork then, and I was faster! When I was 13 I moved to No 7 and at 15 I moved to six, but I can play lock too.

How are you doing with the Blues senior squad this season?

Things have gone really well. I knew I’d have to train harder but I always want to push my rugby to a high standard. I treat it like a ladder I have to keep climbing until I get to the top. I want to be consistent and never be satisfied with any performance.

Who have been your mentors?

Chris Jones from Rhondda Schools is the reason I’m where I am now. I met him when I was 11 and he knew I could get to a higher standard. Richard Hodges from the Blues has been great and Chris Jones’s brother, Clive, is my rugby coach at Coleg y Cymoedd and tells me nothing is ever good enough.

Are you excited about playing for Wales in the U20 Six Nations?

Yes. Last season I was lucky enough to start every game and win the Grand Slam, which was an amazing experience. It’s only right we aim to do the same again and do better at the World Championship.

RW Verdict: Lewis-Hughes took his Pro12 bow off the bench in October and has featured for the Blues in the Anglo-Welsh and British & Irish Cups. Expect this strong forward to play a leading role for Wales U20 this year.

This article first appeared in the March 2017 issue of Rugby World. For the latest subscription offers, click here.