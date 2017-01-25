Hotshot: Cardiff Blues full-back Rhun Williams

Date of birth 5 June, 1997. Country Wales

How did you get started in rugby?

My two older brothers were starting at Caernarfon rugby club and I thought I would give it a go. I was about six at the time. I stayed with Caernarfon until youth rugby and then joined RGC U16.

Which positions do you play?

Wing or full-back. I prefer full-back.

Did you play other sports?

I was playing football as well but at 15 I decided to go with my rugby career. I like the physicality of the game and running with the ball.

Have you played for Wales age groups?

I played for Wales U18 and was with the U20s last season for the Grand Slam and the World Championship in Manchester.

When did you join Cardiff Blues?

They scouted me when I was with Wales U18 and I signed for them then but stayed with RGC for last season until they got promotion to the Principality Premiership. RGC really developed my game and gave me my first taste of senior rugby.

Are you enjoying it at the Blues?

I moved down last summer and I’m loving it. I stayed with my uncle for five weeks and now live with some Blues Academy players. Training with international players means I learn every day. I scored a try on my debut and we won, so I was happy!

You trained with Wales during the November Tests…

When the squad was announced they said four U20s from last year would train with them and I was one of them. My family were very proud. It was like going to school for the first day but I’ve got loads of experience out of it.

What are your aims now?

I hope to get selected for Wales U20 again, and get as much game time with the Blues as I can and help them to get a top-four place in the league.

RW Verdict: A product of the North Wales clubs system, Williams has played nine times for Wales U20 and scored for the Blues on his Guinness Pro12 debut against Treviso. Wales clearly rate him highly.

First published in the January 2017 edition of Rugby World magazine.