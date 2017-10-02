Find out more about highly-promising Scottish winger Darcy Graham

Age 20 (21 July 1997) Born Melrose Club Edinburgh Country Scotland Position Back three

When did you first play?

I was always a sporty child and started at Stirches Primary School in Hawick when I was eight. I loved it.

What other sports did you do?

Horse riding. I played football once but the first time the ball came to me, I picked it up and everyone called “handball”!

Sounds like rugby is the sport for you. What positions have you played?

I’ve pretty much always played wing and in the last couple of years I’ve played a bit at 15. I prefer full-back – you get a bit more space and see more of the ball.

Talk us through your progression…

I played for Hawick High School and Hawick Wands, the U18 team, then played my first game for Hawick at 17.

It was a Scottish Cup final against Boroughmuir. They had an injury and I got a call on the day of the game saying, “The bus is at 12, can you make it?” So

I was chucked in at the deep end but it was an amazing experience running out at Murrayfield, even though we lost.

What about Scotland honours?

I’ve played U18s, U20s and sevens. I missed out on the U16s – they told me I was too small. That really spurred me on and since then I’ve never let size bother me. Instead I’ve worked on my ball skills.

Former Scotland lock Scott MacLeod is your uncle…

He was a big part in my decision to go to Edinburgh because he played there and loved it. He’s always been someone I’d go to for advice.

What are your goals for this season?

I want to try to impress the (Edinburgh) coaching staff and learn as much as I can.

Who were your childhood heroes?

The player I watched was Shane Williams. He’s pretty much the same build as me and had amazing skills. Watching Stuart Hogg come from Hawick and play for the Lions has been cool too.

RW Verdict: This is his first season at Edinburgh but he is enjoying the environment under new coach Richard Cockerill. With his drive to improve, expect to see this speedster make his professional debut early this season.

This article first appeared in the October 2017 issue of Rugby World.