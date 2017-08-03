Find out more about Gloucester’s up-and-coming No 9 Harry Randall

Date of birth 18 December 1997 Position Scrum-half Club Gloucester

When did you start playing?

At four. I’d moved from Slough to Wales – my parents fancied a change – and I played for the local club Tycroes. My brothers played, my dad played – it was a family thing.

What positions have you played?

I’ve always played scrum-half. You have a lot of involvements and get your hands on the ball. I like that.

You played for Wales U16…

I was living there at the time and I was lucky enough to get picked. I was just enjoying my rugby, I wasn’t thinking about the situation (of playing for Wales or England).

Why did you switch to England?

I decided to go to Hartpury College when I was about 17. I had been at Llandovery College, which was really good and helped my rugby, but I felt like a change. My rugby was going well and, having played Wales U18 a year young, I played for England U18 and then the U20s.

Has there been any criticism?

I am English, I was born in England, so it’s understandable.

Who are the players you look up to?

Ben Youngs has been quality for England and Aaron Smith is one of the best in the world.

What do you do away from rugby?

I’m studying at Hartpury for a BTEC in Sport. My parents still live down in Wales, so I enjoy going home and seeing my family and mates back there.

RW Verdict: Randall, who was part of England’s 2016 Junior World Cup and 2017 U20 Grand Slam-winning teams, likes to play a fast-paced game and he should get more game time next season with Gloucester.

This article originally appeared in the August 2017 issue of Rugby World.