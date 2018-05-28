Get to know Daniel Brennan, the son of Trevor and the prop who guided France to glory in the U20 Six Nations in 2018

Hotshot: France U20 prop Daniel Brennan

Date of birth 23 September 1998 Born Dublin Country France Position Tighthead

How much of an influence has your dad, Trevor, been on your career?

Not much at the start. I played football, ice hockey and judo. I’d sometimes go training with dad when he was playing for Toulouse but he never pressurised me to play rugby.

So how did you get into rugby?

RWC 2007 inspired me and my friends, so we started playing. I fell in love with it.

How hard was it to choose between France and Ireland?

I’m proud of my Irish blood but I’ve played all my rugby in France. The country has been good to me and my family, and I love pulling on that French jersey.

What are your strengths?

My carrying is pretty good and I’m working hard to improve the technical side of my game. It’s going well but I’ve got a lot to learn.

Why are you leaving Toulouse for Montpellier?

Toulouse is a great club but I wasn’t getting enough opportunities, so I decided I needed to leave to get more games. I had interest from Clermont, Castres and Munster but I wanted to stay in the French system.

I had a chat with Vern Cotter, the Montpellier coach, and was impressed, and there will be the chance to learn from Jannie du Plessis, one of the best tightheads around.

How do you unwind away from rugby?

PlayStation, hang out with friends. When it’s not raining, I do a bit of fishing.

Do you fancy your chances in the U20 World Championship?

The fact it’s in France is great. We won the Six Nations but lost to England so didn’t get the Grand Slam, but we’re in a good place and should go in with confidence.

Are you dreaming of playing at RWC 2023?

I think it’s in the back of all our minds. French rugby has had some tough years but it’s not dead and things are going to start changing. We’re the future and I don’t see why if we work hard we can’t win in 2023.

RW VERDICT: Trevor Brennan won 13 Ireland caps and Daniel looks set to follow in his footsteps – but in the blue of France. A teenager who stands 6ft 3in and weighs 20st, Daniel’s decision to join Montpellier should fast-track his development.

This article originally appearing in the June 2018 edition of Rugby World magazine.