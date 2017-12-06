An exclusive Q&A with Leinster's up-and-coming wing Jordan Larmour

Age 20 (10 June 1997) Born Dublin Province Leinster Country Ireland Position Back three

How did you get involved in rugby?

I started aged seven at my local club and I played for my school, St Andrew’s College, too.

You also played hockey at age-grade level for Ireland…

Yes, U16s and a bit of U18s. I played rugby and hockey up until sixth year (17), but after that I focused on rugby. I just enjoyed it more. I’d always wanted to play professional rugby.

Who was your childhood hero?

Brian O’Driscoll. I remember watching the 2009 Heineken Cup semi-final against Munster and he scored an interception. He was one of those guys who could just change a game and make something out of nothing.

What positions have you played?

I played centre in school but when I started playing with Leinster U18, U19 and U20 I was at full-back or on the wing. At the moment I really enjoy full-back because you get a bit more space on the ball and can counter-attack.

When did you join up with Leinster?

Last year I was in the sub-academy for six months and got bumped up to the academy. This is the first year that I’ve been involved from the start, doing pre-season and everything. Girvan Dempsey has been really helpful and, as he played full-back, I can talk to him about different things.

You scored on your debut against the Dragons…

That was really special. It wasn’t a very good try, only from about five metres, but I’ll take it! The Pro14 is a bit quicker and everyone is bigger, but you just go back to playing rugby.

What Ireland levels have you played?

U18, U19 and U20. I played for the U18s a year young and had a great experience at the FIRA tournament in Poland. We got to the final and lost to England. For the U19s I played France twice and then the U20s was the best because you get the Six Nations, but unfortunately I didn’t go to the World Cup as I was injured.

What are your strengths?

Speed and footwork.

And your goals?

I want to try to break into the Leinster team and become a regular starter. Then I want to get picked for Ireland. I trained twice with them last year and that was a cool experience. Everyone is unbelievable – no one ever drops a ball.

RW Verdict: Larmour keeps busy off the field – he’s a keen golfer and is studying sports psychology – but is making a bigger impact on it. He’s already on Joe Schmidt’s radar and more game time at Leinster will only see him improve.

This article first appeared in the December 2017 issue of Rugby World.