Get to know Ereatara Enari, the New Zealand U20 scrum-half

Date of birth 30 May 1997 Position Scrum-half Club Canterbury

When did you first play?

At primary school and I joined my first club at 12. Rugby was my favourite sport and once I started at the club, me and my brother took it seriously.

Have you always been a nine?

I played first-five (fly-half) up until last year, then I made the change to half-back. Positions available in teams and opportunities to play contributed to that. The position has grown on me now.

You started a lot of games in Canterbury’s Mitre 10 Cup success last year…

Playing half-back was one of the reasons I had the opportunity to play in the Mitre 10 Cup in the first place, but it was a big surprise to play in so many games – I’d been expecting to play in the U19s tournament.

Did you enjoy the experience?

Definitely. It helped me a lot, especially as there were quite a few All Blacks available for Canterbury.

Two of your uncles are former All Blacks – Michael Jones and Eroni Clarke…

The biggest advice I got growing up around them is that family is very important. Especially seeing how Uncle Michael is in the community – he’s never too big to talk to anyone, to give his time.

What are your strengths?

My pass – I’ve been working on it since I was little. I want to be a running threat, an attacking threat, as well.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

The first one was to do well at the World Cup! Then to have a good Mitre 10 season, and next year I’m fully involved at the Crusaders, so that’s exciting.

What do you do off the field?

I’m studying marketing. I’m also learning to surf with my flatmate. I’m progressing better than I thought I would and it’s good fun.

RW Verdict: New Zealand’s vice-captain in their U20 World Championship triumph, Enari has adapted quickly to his move to scrum-half and will only improve further when he links up with the Crusaders next season.

This article originally appeared in the August 2017 issue of Rugby World.