An exclusive interview with rising star Cai Evans

Date of birth 23 June 1999 Born Penarth Region Ospreys Country Wales Position Fly-half

How did you get involved in rugby?

I rocked up at my local club, Cowbridge, when I was six and was there until I was 16. My parents always encouraged me to try different sports so I played football, tennis and cricket too, but rugby became a natural choice.

What positions have you played?

I started on the wing, moved infield and ended up at outside-half when I was 13. It’s my favourite position. You get lots of touches and have the ability to run, pass and kick. I like to mix up my game.

What are your strengths?

I like the role of playmaker, the distribution aspect, and I want to remain an attacking threat.

Which players do you enjoy watching?

Dan Carter and Rhys Priestland. They have natural attacking flair. And Beauden Barrett – he has the confidence to try different things and remains accurate.

Ieuan Evans is your dad – does that add pressure?

I don’t feel it. There could be expectation but I tend to stay away from that. I play how I play. He might give me advice now and then but it’s what any father would do.

Talk us through your representative honours…

I started off with Cardiff Blues and had a camp with Wales U16, but I didn’t make the final squad. There were three people in my position at the Blues and when I didn’t make the cut I moved to Ospreys U18. My consistency got better and I was given the opportunity to be involved in the national U18 team, which has been a great experience.

Have the setbacks helped?

It’s made me stronger mentally and kept my determination at a good level. I was always critical of my performances, striving to be a better player.

What are your goals this season?

To continue to play with Bridgend in the Premiership and hopefully to get some involvement regionally with the Ospreys A team and the U20s.

RW Verdict: Mature beyond his years, Evans is showing huge promise as he combines rugby with an accounting and finance degree at Swansea University. He’s impressed for Wales U18 and will benefit from game time at Bridgend.

This article first appeared in the January 2018 issue of Rugby World.