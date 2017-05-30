Get to know up-and-coming Scarlets wing Ryan Conbeer

Date of birth 2 February 1999 Country Wales

How did you get involved in rugby?

My whole family is into rugby and I started at Tenby U9 doing tag. Then at U12 level Tenby folded so I went to Narberth and was there through to the U16s.

Have you always played on the wing?

I tried centre but I didn’t really like it, so I’ve stuck to the wing. I just prefer being out wide.

Did you play any other sports?

I was quite into football and played centre-back until I was 15 or 16. But I preferred rugby and I got called up to Scarlets U16 so stuck with that.

What Scarlets and Wales sides have you represented?

I got capped for the U16s after playing for the Scarlets, then played Scarlets U18 and got a call-up for Wales U18 to play against France and England and go on the South Africa tour. This year I’ve played for the U20s. It’s been a bit of a step up and a challenge.

Who were your heroes growing up?

I was a big Shane Williams fan. He’d probably be the main one.

You played for the Scarlets’ first team at 17. How was that?

It was a bit of a shock but a very good experience. I start training full-time with the seniors in the summer.

What are your aims going forward?

Hopefully to carry on playing for the U20s and to get a run with the seniors at the Scarlets – to get more experience. I just need to cut out little errors, simple things like completing tackles. That will make me a better player.

What do you do away from rugby?

I’m at college, studying Level 3 Sport (BTEC) at Coleg Sir Gâr. It’s good. I’m learning new things like coaching and nutrition. It helps to know about what you’re eating and putting in your body.

RW Verdict: His try against Italy U18 last year was likened to Brian O’Driscoll’s for the Lions in 2001 – even BOD himself was impressed. Conbeer still has a couple of years at U20 level and has the ability to reach the top.

This article first appeared in the June 2017 issue of Rugby World.

