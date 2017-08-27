Find out more about Glasgow Warriors’ 2017 summer signing Robbie Nairn

Date of birth 18 February 1997 Position Wing Club Glasgow Warriors

How did you get involved in rugby?

I didn’t start until I was 14. I played football and athletics before that. I enjoyed being part of a team so went along to my local rugby club, Currie, with my mates.

Have you always played wing?

I was big and fast and, while a lot of my mates played from minis, I was a latecomer. If I’d started rugby when I was younger I still think I’d be in the same position. I like wing.

What athletic disciplines did you do?

I started off sprinting, then did discus and shot put. I used to train ten times a week and when I was 16 I had to decide to do one sport if I was to take it to the next level.

I opted for rugby. I got to a high level with shot put – I was fourth in the UK – but my heart wasn’t in it. I liked the team side of things.

You went to your first U20 World Cup aged 18…

Yes, I was sitting my exams at the World Cup in Italy, which was pretty unusual. Playing at that level was good exposure. I played last year in Manchester and made my third one in Georgia.

You’ve also played for Scotland Sevens…

It’s another experience I can draw lots of positives from. The skill levels are higher in sevens and there’s a lot of space. It’s a good way to test yourself.

Why did you join Harlequins?

I was looking for a new challenge and got an academy contract.

I had an awesome couple of years, getting exposure (on loan) in the Championship and National One.

Now you’re at Glasgow…

It’s a fantastic club. I’ve come because I want to break into the first team and get appearances under my belt. But I’m not too sure how the season will look. I could possibly be involved with the sevens.

RW Verdict: A hugely experienced age-grade player who has size and speed on his side – no doubt helped by his long-jumper mum’s genes – he should make an impact with Glasgow and/or the national sevens side.

This article originally appeared in the September 2017 issue of Rugby World.