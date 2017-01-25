Hotshot: Worcester Warriors back row Huw Taylor

Date of birth 5 June, 1996. Country England
When did you take up rugby?
I joined my dad Lance and brother Ed at Bridgnorth when I was about seven. I stayed there until I was 14, then did schools rugby at Old Swinford Hospital School. Ed is now at Bedford Blues.
Have you played in different positions?
I was a six or No 8, then moved to second-row for a bit when I was 16. Worcester see me as a six but England U20 played me at lock.
Which other sports did you play?
I played cricket until I was 18 and I was a county U13s player.
Who were your mentors?
My dad and brother were big influences – I was always trying to compete with my brother! Andrew Coalter and Simon Davies spent a lot of time with me at school and Peter Walton brought me into the England set-up.
When did you link up with Worcester Warriors?
I grew a lot when I was 15 – about five or six inches – and Worcester Academy picked me up then because my brother was already there.
What was the U20 World Cup win like?
It was just incredible. I loved every minute of that tournament.
What have been your aims for this season?
To play in the European and Anglo-Welsh games and stand out in those, so I can push for a place in the Premiership squad.
Are you studying?
Yes, I’m doing an Open University degree in real estate management. I’m quite interested in property.
RW Verdict: Taylor scored a try in England’s U20 World Championship final win last summer, having also played for the U17s and U18s. This young forward helped the Warriors win the British & Irish Cup last year and he’s progressing well.
First published in the January 2017 edition of Rugby World magazine.