Hotshot: Worcester Warriors back row Huw Taylor

Date of birth 5 June, 1996. Country England

When did you take up rugby?

I joined my dad Lance and brother Ed at Bridgnorth when I was about seven. I stayed there until I was 14, then did schools rugby at Old Swinford Hospital School. Ed is now at Bedford Blues.

Have you played in different positions?

I was a six or No 8, then moved to second-row for a bit when I was 16. Worcester see me as a six but England U20 played me at lock.

Which other sports did you play?

I played cricket until I was 18 and I was a county U13s player.

Who were your mentors?

My dad and brother were big influences – I was always trying to compete with my brother! Andrew Coalter and Simon Davies spent a lot of time with me at school and Peter Walton brought me into the England set-up.

When did you link up with Worcester Warriors?

I grew a lot when I was 15 – about five or six inches – and Worcester Academy picked me up then because my brother was already there.

What was the U20 World Cup win like?

It was just incredible. I loved every minute of that tournament.

What have been your aims for this season?

To play in the European and Anglo-Welsh games and stand out in those, so I can push for a place in the Premiership squad.

Are you studying?

Yes, I’m doing an Open University degree in real estate management. I’m quite interested in property.

RW Verdict: Taylor scored a try in England’s U20 World Championship final win last summer, having also played for the U17s and U18s. This young forward helped the Warriors win the British & Irish Cup last year and he’s progressing well.

First published in the January 2017 edition of Rugby World magazine.