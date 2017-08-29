THERE IS little doubt that rugby union has never been a harder sport to referee. Players are not only quicker and stronger but arguably more streetwise, while coaches are constantly looking for ways to manipulate the existing laws of the game.

The ‘jackal’, the ‘choke tackle’ and the ‘fox’ (no-ruck tactic) are just three examples of modern-day players and coaches nding loopholes in the laws and exploiting them.

Yet the referee still must retain his or her authority as the main arbiter of rugby truth and justice.