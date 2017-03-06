What’s inside the April 2017 issue of Rugby World magazine?

As well as big-name interviews, the new issue of Rugby World features an in-depth investigation into painkiller use in rugby while we also look at the Six Nations, the Lions tour, the European Champions Cup and more. Here are ten reasons to pick up a copy of the April 2017 edition…

1. The Pain Game

This eight-page special report into painkiller use in rugby makes interesting, if not always pleasant, reading. RW’s Alan Dymock has spoken to numerous players past and present to get their insight into the lengths people go to in order to stay on the field as well as potentially harmful social issues.

2. Tipuric & Warburton

Justin Tipuric and Sam Warburton have long been seen as ‘rivals’ for the Wales No 7 shirt but this Six Nations have been playing in the same back row to great effect. So what happened when we sat them down together? Find out in our exclusive interview.

3. Lions locks debate

Second row is arguably the most hotly contested area of this year’s Lions squad. With such strength in depth across the four home nations, who should Warren Gatland pick in his touring party and who should be in the engine room to face New Zealand? We asked nine locks to select their Test pairing – will you agree?

4. How the All Blacks get an edge

Rugby World joins New Zealand in Germany to get the measure of the back-to-back world champions, going behind the scenes to find out how technology off the field is helping the All Blacks on it.



5. Triple threat

Get the lowdown on England’s bid to win three Six Nations Grand Slams – at men’s, women’s and U20 level. Plus, Chris Paterson and Gordon D’Arcy give their verdict on Scotland and Ireland’s championship.



6. Under the Spotlight

Read exclusive interviews with England’s Mr Versatile Elliot Daly, Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb, Scotland’s livewire Ali Price and Craig Gilroy, the Ireland wing who scored a hat-trick against Italy.

7. How to throw into a lineout

Want to improve your throwing in skills? Simon Hardy, one of the world’s top throwing specialists who works with Bath and Harlequins, breaks down the technique and explains what you can do to master the hooker’s chief craft.

8. The Lozowskis

This season’s breakout star, Saracens fly-half Alex Lozowski, is following in his dad Rob’s footsteps. The father and son tell Rugby World about a sporting journey full of twists and turns.

9. European Champions Cup

Glasgow, Leinster and Munster have insured it will not be an English French duopoly like last season, but which teams will progress to the semi-finals of this season’s European Cup? Stephen Jones analyses each quarter-final and makes his predictions

10. Rugby Focus

In our 12-page section we speak to Scotland Women’s No 8 Jade Konkel, find out about London Irish’s end-of-season plans with director of rugby Nick Kennedy, catch up with sevens referee Rasta Rasivhenge – and bring you the latest grass-roots clubs news.

