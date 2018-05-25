The Algarve 7s is set to burst into life



If you are on the Algarve next week, you’ll already be excited about sun, maybe a few drinks, and a whole lot of relaxation. But for those who love a bit of fast-paced action, you’ll be delighted to hear that the first-ever Algarve 7s International weekend is set to kick off.

Games: played on 02 & 03 June 2018

Although in its infancy, the Algarve 7s has set itself up well with media partners and online streaming and TV coverage of the Elite finals. The elite men’s competition is a stacked, as is the open men’s and women’s competition. There’s also a vets 13-a-side competition for the more mature athlete. In total more than 800 participants directly involved in the competitions.

For the elite competition teams include New Zealand Metro, Samurai International, Worcester Warriors, Navigators, Germany (national team), Durham University, Portugal (national team), Hong Kong (national team), Russia (national team), Susies Invitational, Catalunya Selection and University of Edinburgh with many players that regularly compete in the HSBC world sevens series confirmed to attend.

Tournament Location

The Algarve 7s is taking place in eastern Algarve, Europe’s favorite beach resort, in Vila Real de Santo António and its fantastic stadium and high performance center with an impressive stadium infra-structure and two adjacent grass rugby fields. For those not familiar with the Algarve, here’s the Algarve 7s International weekend venue address:

Vila Real de Santo António Stadium & Sports Complex: http://www.sportscentre-vrsa.com/

Address: Complexo Desportivo, Vila Real de Santo António, Algarve, Portugal

Opening Times

Here are the tournament opening times for Saturday 02nd June and Sunday 03rd June.

Main Venue Gates Open – Saturday 9:30am

• Open Men, Women and Vets Competition Starts – Saturday & Sunday 10:30am Elite Men Competition Starts – Saturday & Sunday 2:30pm

Transport Options

If you are planning on attending Algarve 7s but do not want to drive, there are convenient public transportation options to Vila Real de Santo António from most towns in the Algarve and/or FARO airport. If you are staying in hotels in the Monte Gordo area there will be a shuttle bus service in front of Hotel Yellow Monte Gordo but please note that in the morning and end of the day all players and officials will have priority when using this service. This system is primarily for the use of the teams but any visitors interested in attending the event can also use this shuttle service bus free of charge.

What’s on and where at the Tournament Venue

Away from the live sport there is plenty on offer. Spread across the Vila Real de Santo António Sports Complex area are bars and food areas, a fun park for the little ones and artists performing during the day. The evening entertainment will also be intense with a welcome sunset beach reception on Friday 01st of June starting at 6:00pm in Monte Gordo Beach (book your entrance ticket on info@algarve7s.com). Saturday night 02nd of June the organization is also holding a large BBQ in Monte Gordo with live music for the party goers (again you can book your entrance ticket on info@algarve7s.com).

For further information you can contact the Algarve 7s team on info@algarve7s.com or call them on +351 939 318 993.