Ten reasons why you need to pick up a copy of Rugby World’s January 2018 edition

WHOOP WHOOP! The new issue of Rugby World comes with a FREE 2018 calendar celebrating the game’s record breakers – think of it as an early Christmas present from us! On top of that we have all you need to make the most of rugby’s festive season as well as an in-depth investigation into whether player migration is destroying the game. Here are ten reasons why you should pick up a copy of the January 2018 edition…

1. FREE 2018 CALENDAR

Start planning next year’s adventures with your FREE calendar, which features superb photos of 12 rugby record-breakers as well as key dates in 2018.

2. THE GREAT MIGRATION

The focus of Alan Dymock’s latest in-depth investigation is player movement. With more and more rugby players navigating the globe to play the game, there are plenty of success stories but also reasons for concern. He speaks to players and administrators about the positives and the pitfalls across eight pages – and keep an eye out for case studies on rugbyworld.com too.

3. A VERY RUGBY CHRISTMAS

Make the most of rugby’s festive season with out gift guide – present ideas for the rugby-loving folk in your life – and a preview of the big games over the festive season.

4. A DOZEN WISHES FOR 2018

RW columnist Stephen Jones lays out 12 radical steps to shake up the game next year and beyond, from South Africa joining the European international scene to bars closing at rugby grounds during matches.

5. ENGLAND CAPTAIN DYLAN HARTLEY

The England and Northampton hooker talks phones, phobias and family in our offbeat Q&A – and reveals the nickname Eddie Jones has for him!

6. JAPAN 2019

It’s less than two years until the World Cup kicks off in Japan and RW has visited Yokohama Country & Athletic Club to find out what rugby is like at a grass-roots level in the country.

7. FLYING WITH AN EDINBURGH DUO

Scotland hooker Stuart McInally already has his private pilot’s licence while his Edinburgh team-mate Tom Brown is close to completing the process too. So RW headed to Fife to take to the skies with the pair – find out what happened in this issue.

8. GET TO KNOW TADHG BEIRNE

He’s been a standout performer for the Scarlets since arriving in 2016 as a relative unknown and will head to Munster next season in a bid to win Ireland honours. We find out more about the lock, including how he almost quit the game 18 months ago!

9. IRELAND WING JACOB STOCKDALE

The Ulsterman has been in superb form for province and country this season. He tells RW’s Alan Pearey why life is surreal right now and what keeps him busy off the field.

10. INSIDE THE MIND OF GAVIN HENSON

The fly-half is guiding a developing Dragons team in the Guinness Pro14 this season and he opens up on life at the region, his plans post-rugby and the importance of nutrition.

