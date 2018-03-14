In a recent interview Folau admitted there were 'plenty of options on the line' in terms of his future.

Israel Folau’s Wallaby Future In Doubt

Almost a year away from the World Cup, now is the time for players, teams and coaches to start planning ahead and looking forward to competing in rugby union’s pinnacle event.

However, Wallaby and Waratah utility back Israel Folau is not inking his name down to be on the flights to Japan just yet.

“There’s no rush from my end, my management are always doing a lot of work in the background and I haven’t really thought about it too much,” Folau has said. “My job is obviously solely here and what I can do with the team here. My mind is on the game on Sunday.”

Folau’s contract runs out at the end of the season, and despite the Waratahs being confident of re-signing him, it is clear Folau doesn’t want to make any long-term commitments.

Folau’s wanderlust has been been a hot topic throughout his career, as he has moved from league’s Melbourne Storm, to the Greater Western Sydney AFL side, before a switch to rugby union before the 2013 season.

You would think he would want to play in another World Cup for the Wallabies, but Folau is giving nothing away.

“It’s something I enjoyed last time around but in saying that there are plenty of options on the line,” Folau said. “When the time comes I will make that decision when I’m ready. I want to make sure everything is set in position, that I feel comfortable and then I will come out and make that announcement.”

Clearly both the Wallabies and Waratahs will want to try and keep him, because the aerial daredevil is considered one of the best in the world at full-back. His creativity with offloads also set him apart from other players.

However, his mind appears to be solely focused on the Waratahs at the moment, looking ahead to their clash this weekend against the Melbourne Rebels.

“There’s no excuse for us being away for a couple of weeks,” Folau said. “At the moment we know we have plenty of improvement to come. They’re looking good at the moment and we certainly have a challenge on our heads on Sunday arvo.”

His failure to commit to the World Cup is concerning if you are an Aussie fan, and clearly Folau needs time to make his decision. But from a rugby standpoint, his absence from the Cup will be disappointing given his talent and skill.

