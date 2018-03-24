All Blacks and rugby legend Jonah Lomu has a street named after him in South Auckland

Rugby legend Jonah Lomu Has Street Named After Him

Jonah Lomu, one of the greatest rugby players ever to grace the game has a street named after him, the location of which is a few metres from where he grew up as a schoolboy.

In a close ceremony with family and friends of the great man present, a church minister officially blessed Jonah Lomu Drive.

Lomu’s wife, Nadene was present with their two boys Dhyreille and Brayley, and she had this to say of the honour: “Jonah was a very big but humble person. I think he would probably be quite shy of something like this, but I think it’s very deserving and most humbling to see.

“We’re really excited to see the development grow and for the children to learn more about the school that their dad was a part of – and for the street sign to be put up.

“There’s just so much significance here, which is really special to be a part of. To be able to say that there is a street named after Jonah Lomu in New Zealand, I think it is a wonderful thing.

“I also think it’s a very fitting tribute to Jonah for the imprint that he’s left on many heart of the old boys here at Wesley and the ones who are presently here. But also for the generations to come through.”

No doubt Jonah left an imprint on New Zealand, but also the world when he burst onto the rugby scene at the 1995 World Cup where he scored seven tries in five games, four of which came against England.

His running over of Mike Catt has to be one of the most memorable moments of rugby history.

Considering Lomu’s impact on New Zealand, having a street named after him is a fitting tribute to a man who was taken too soon.

