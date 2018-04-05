The Argentinian legend has decided to retire from rugby with immediate effect after suffering injury for Jaguares

Juan Martin Hernandez Retires From Rugby

El Mago – The Magician – has called it a day on a illustrious career.

Juan Martin Hernandez has amazed and excited crowds for nearly 20 years now, from Stade Francais in France, to the Jaguares in his home Argentina.

He also had over 70 action-packed appearances for Los Pumas too, with the 2007 World Cup being a particular highlight for the 35-year-old veteran. After being selected at fly-half, he helped Argentina beat the hosts France in the very first game in the tournament 17-12.

He would eventually guide them to a third place after beating France again in a final play-off match. Hernandez was nominated for an IRB World Rugby Player of the Year award in 2007 thanks to his exemplary play.

Deft offloads, audacious kicks and a brilliant flair for the game, often Hernandez’ left people wondering what he was thinking. But more often that not, we were left wondering, ‘how on earth did he do that?’ That is often the way with geniuses.

And yet the game of rugby, of which he has been a brilliant servant, has inflicted one too many injuries on his body. In a recent Super Rugby match for the Jaguares he suffered a knee injury which has forced him to retire from the game with immediate effect.

“The cruciate ligaments aren’t affected but it’s very painful and the demands of Super Rugby don’t allow me to play in this competition diminished,” Hernandez said.

“So I’ve decided to stop playing rugby. There you go, it’s finished. I didn’t want to have any regrets, I think I wanted the end to come on a rugby field.”

It is a sad announcement for rugby, and yet what is clear in rugby, is that when you’ve had enough, you’ve had enough.

When pressed on what the future holds, Hernandez said; “We’ll see! First of all I’ll take six months off for me and my children. I’m going to be a normal father, taking the little ones to school in the morning and collecting them in the evening.”

Coaching, and teaching the game could be on the horizon, but right now all we can do is thank El Mago for his rugby career.