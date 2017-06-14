Lions 2017: Twitter reacts to the British and Irish Lions defeat to the Highlanders

After the hysteria of Lion's victory against the Crusaders on Saturday, the defeat to the Highlanders was a sobering one. As usual, social media had plenty to say...

If going to work was not enough this morning, the added pain of another Lions defeat, this time at the hands of the Highlanders, would have been the sour cherry on top. Whilst the physicality of Gatland’s men seems to be in order, their ability to close out games will top their agenda going into Saturday’s game against the New Zealand Maori.

This tough day down in Dunedin left the internet with plenty to talk about. Below are the best reactions from the game:

1. Despite the ribbing, it appears Austin Healey maybe a tad jealous of Will Greenwood.

2. Cyclist Geraint Thomas was not going to let his Tour de France preparations get in the way of watching today’s game.

Come on @lionsofficial !! Making my exercises a lot easier this morning 💪💪🦁 A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

3. If hard-hitting Namibian Jacques Burger thinks the game is physical, then it must be brutal!

4. Billy Vunipola reckons the Lions have truly bonded as one team.

5. We are always up for a good pun here at Rugby World.

6. With All-Blacks Lima Sopoaga, Malakai Fekitoa and Waisake Naholo within their back line, we think Matt Giteau has a point.

7. The room for error is small against any side from New Zealand and Lewis Moody thinks this is key.

8. Whilst one former Quin is celebrating an another is left reeling at what could have been!

9. It looks as if Austin Healey’s complaints are falling on deaf ears as Will Greenwood grabs a selfie with Kiwi flyer Waisake Naholo.

10. Even with this memorable win, the Highlanders remained humble in victory.

Yet again, for a second time on this Tour, the Lions saw victory snatched from their grasp within the last ten minutes of the game. Regardless of the noted improvement in attacking performance, it was the` lack of discipline that again cost the men in red the win. Many refer to this Saturday’s upcoming game against the New Zealand Maori as the ‘4th test’, such is the intensity and quality. Gatland’s men will certainly have to address their discipline in the last quarter if they are to edge a victory and get the tour back on track.