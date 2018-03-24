After scoring a try against Harlequins, Maro Itoje mocked his doubters with his celebration.

Maro Itoje Mocks The Doubters After Scoring Try

After a sluggish Six Nations for England, a lot of talk has been about the English player being worn out. Tiredness has been heralded as one of the reasons utility forward Maro Itoje lost his form during the tournament, too.

According to some of his critics, Itoje was too drained to have a serious impact, that he looked lethargic and needed a rest.

Considering Itoje starts most games for Saracens, England, and earlier on in 2017, The British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, we could all forgive him for being a little tired and maybe wanting a rest.

However, in Sacracens’ match against Harlequins today, he looked to prove those doubters wrong with an incredibly physical, and it has to be said, fresh display at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Making tackles, and bossing the lineout as we have come to expect, Itoje also took a spare moment to bounce off a Harlequins defender and surge over the line to score a well-taken try.

He then proceeded to celebrate by mocking those doubters by pretending to be asleep on the floor, which got a good laugh from all who saw it.

It was an impressive try, and a funny celebration which capped off an imperious performance from the big man in the 24-11 win.

However, most England fans probably couldn’t help wondering where this kind of performance was for the last three rounds of the 2018 Six Nations where England lost to Scotland, France and then Ireland respectively.

Regardless, it is easy to forget that sports stars are people too, not robots, so it is great to see Itoje show a bit of creativity and a sense of humour in his celebration.

Saracens needed the victory over Harlequins as they are in a battle with the Exeter Chiefs, and Wasps, for top spot in the Aviva Premiership.

