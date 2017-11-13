Join Martin Corry on Rugby World’s Six Nations Rome tour

Enjoy England’s first fixture of the 2018 Six Nations in the company of former captain Martin Corry on an exclusive trip to Rome for Rugby World readers

Watch England’s first fixture of the 2018 Six Nations in the company of former captain Martin Corry, on an exclusive trip from us here at Rugby World in partnership with Gullivers Sports Travel.

Rome has been a picturesque fixture on the international rugby circuit since Italy played their first Six Nations game on home soil – defeating Scotland – in 2000, and here is the ultimate opportunity to be in on the action in one of the most striking cities in the world.

As well as getting match tickets to see England take on Italy, you will be staying in luxury accommodation and travelling in style throughout, with private charter flights from London and deluxe coach transfers.

On match day, you are invited to an exclusive morning with former England captain Martin Corry , who will share insights and personal experiences from his playing days – from being in the World Cup-winning squad of 2003 and leading the England squad out on no fewer than 17 occasions, to touring with the British & Irish Lions in Australia and New Zealand, as well as his successful career with Leicester Tigers.

You’ll have ample opportunity to pick Corry’s brain before revelling in the epic atmosphere of Stadio Olimpico as England begin the defence of their Six Nations crown.

Based in four-star accommodation in the heart of the Rome, there will also be time to swap one stadium for another and visit the Colosseum, or explore the Vatican Museum before heading home.

This tour is provided by Gullivers in partnership with Rugby World and Tripsmiths. From £899 per person, departing 3 February 2018.

Don’t be surprised, though, if the whole family want in on the action. According to Corry: “This is the weekend when wives and partners suddenly take a keen interest in watching rugby!”