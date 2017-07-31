Find out what’s inside the September issue of Rugby World, including our Women’s World Cup coverage

With the Women’s World Cup kicking off in Dublin on Wednesday 9 August, the new issue of Rugby World features more than 20 pages of coverage of the tournament, providing readers with an insight into the game’s key players. Plus, we look ahead to the Rugby Championship and the new Guinness Pro14 tournament. Here are ten reasons to get a copy of the September issue – and find out how to download it here.

1. Women’s World Cup

Our coverage of this month’s tournament in Ireland includes…

How Harriet Millar-Mills has become England’s new wrecking ball

The sporting journey of Ireland’s centre of attention, Sene Naoupu

The Canada prop who used to be a figure skater, Carolyn McEwen

Columnist Stephen Jones’s verdict on how much the tournament has changed since the first in 1991

Wales’ father-and-daughter combo as coach and captain, Rowland and Carys Phillips

The sevens specialist, sisters and firefighter aiming to help New Zealand to a fifth world title

An offbeat Q&A with England wing Kay Wilson

2. Guinness Pro14

What does the addition of the Cheetahs and Southern Kings mean for the league? We have the lowdown

3. Liam Williams

Fresh from his Lions adventures, the Wales full-back talks exclusively to us about his new chapter at Saracens

4. The Rugby Championship

New Zealand lock pairing Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are arguably the best in the world. We find out why they’re so good – and run the rule over the other second-rows in the tournament

5. Sean O’Brien

The Ireland back-row, who excelled on the tour of New Zealand, talks Lions, leadership and laughing with James Haskell

6. Exeter Chiefs

Sam Simmonds is a rising star for the Premiership champions and talks through his targets for the new season

7. Finn Russell

The Scotland fly-half had an interesting summer, beating Australia and then being parachuted into the Lions squad. He opens up on his experiences

8. What it’s like to… Have flesh-eating disease

Former England Women’s full-back Vicky Macqueen reveals how her brush with death inspired her to start Didi Rugby

9. Elliot Daly

“What I’ve been through is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” The Lions Test starter provides insight into his time in New Zealand

10. Mike Ford

The coach is embarking on an innovative project in the States, taking charge of Dallas Griffins. He gives us the lowdown on the USA’s new professional league