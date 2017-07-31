Find out what’s inside the September issue of Rugby World, including our Women’s World Cup coverage
With the Women’s World Cup kicking off in Dublin on Wednesday 9 August, the new issue of Rugby World features more than 20 pages of coverage of the tournament, providing readers with an insight into the game’s key players. Plus, we look ahead to the Rugby Championship and the new Guinness Pro14 tournament. Here are ten reasons to get a copy of the September issue – and find out how to download it here.
1. Women’s World Cup
Our coverage of this month’s tournament in Ireland includes…
- How Harriet Millar-Mills has become England’s new wrecking ball
- The sporting journey of Ireland’s centre of attention, Sene Naoupu
- The Canada prop who used to be a figure skater, Carolyn McEwen
- Columnist Stephen Jones’s verdict on how much the tournament has changed since the first in 1991
- Wales’ father-and-daughter combo as coach and captain, Rowland and Carys Phillips
- The sevens specialist, sisters and firefighter aiming to help New Zealand to a fifth world title
- An offbeat Q&A with England wing Kay Wilson
2. Guinness Pro14
What does the addition of the Cheetahs and Southern Kings mean for the league? We have the lowdown
Fresh from his Lions adventures, the Wales full-back talks exclusively to us about his new chapter at Saracens
4. The Rugby Championship
New Zealand lock pairing Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are arguably the best in the world. We find out why they’re so good – and run the rule over the other second-rows in the tournament
FOR THE LATEST SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS, CLICK HERE
5. Sean O’Brien
The Ireland back-row, who excelled on the tour of New Zealand, talks Lions, leadership and laughing with James Haskell
Sam Simmonds is a rising star for the Premiership champions and talks through his targets for the new season
7. Finn Russell
The Scotland fly-half had an interesting summer, beating Australia and then being parachuted into the Lions squad. He opens up on his experiences
8. What it’s like to… Have flesh-eating disease
Former England Women’s full-back Vicky Macqueen reveals how her brush with death inspired her to start Didi Rugby
9. Elliot Daly
“What I’ve been through is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” The Lions Test starter provides insight into his time in New Zealand
10. Mike Ford
The coach is embarking on an innovative project in the States, taking charge of Dallas Griffins. He gives us the lowdown on the USA’s new professional league