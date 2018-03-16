Hurricanes centre Vince Aso has turned down lucrative offers to move to France.

Not Every Kiwi Wants To Head To Europe

In recent times, plenty players from New Zealand have moved to Europe to play rugby, with a large number ending up in the Top 14.

Money plays a huge factor here, with players like Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, and Victor Vito moving to France for lucrative offers despite having creditable All Blacks careers.

The same is happening in Australian and South African rugby too, but there are some who are rejecting these offers to try and play more for their countries.

Related: The Great Migration – a Rugby World Investigation

Aspiring All Black Vince Aso is the latest to reject a French move. It has been reported that he had several offers with a possible 500,000 New Zealand dollars being offered to the 23-year-old centre.

“I’m still young and I’ve got more goals to achieve here in New Zealand,” Aso told the NZ Herald.

“I heard about all the contracts from overseas but I didn’t think that was going to prove anything. I just want to make sure I at least complete some goals.

“I want to make the hundy club with the Canes and it’s every kid’s dream to become an All Black. It’s a hard goal but achieving that one day would be awesome.”

As a result Aso has re-signed with the Hurricanes up until 2020.

An important aspect here is the World Cup next year. New Zealand Rugby is expecting an exodus of players after the tournament, and it is clear Aso is looking to make an impact during that period post-RWC.

Aso said: “That’s why I thought I’d hang around. If I keep putting in the work hopefully I’ll get a crack.”

If he keeps playing like he did last year, scoring 14 tries for the Hurricanes, he has every right to covet an All Blacks jersey.

Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter.