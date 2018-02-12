‘I’ll be putting my whiplash claim in’: Watch remote control car crash into ref during Sevens match

Craig Evans shows a great sense of humour after his ankle takes a bash from a rogue vehicle

Rugby referees have enough to deal with, controlling the match and making sure the rules of the game are enforced. But it appears there is another concern to worry about: attacks at speed from below knee height.

Professional referee Craig Evans was minding his own business during the New Zealand Rugby Sevens Tournament in Hamilton, when a remote controlled car, of the type that normally carry kicking tees, veered towards him and drove straight into his leg.

Evans took the collision well, barely flinching and joking later in a tweet that the Rugby Sevens organising body may get an injury at work claim coming their way soon.

It’s unlikely that World Rugby has the lawyers on standby, but it was a great response to a really funny moment.

It is a good thing this wasn’t football, otherwise he probably would have collapsed to the turf, clutching his leg, never to referee again.

The New Zealand Sevens Tournament was being held in Hamilton for the first time in 18 years after relocating from Wellington, and it was a pulsating tournament with Fiji emerging as the victors against South Africa in the final.

The home team, New Zealand, fell at the semi-final stage to the eventual winners, and lost out to Australia in the bronze medal match.

South Africa now top the overall standings in the World Sevens Series, with New Zealand in second and Fiji third. England are the best-placed of the European nations, in sixth position.

