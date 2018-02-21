The 27-year-old Doncaster Knights prop Ian Williams collapsed during training on Tuesday

Rugby Mourns Doncaster Knights prop Ian Williams

The rugby community is in mourning after the tragic news that Doncaster Knights prop Ian Williams died aged 27 on Tuesday.

Williams joined Doncaster from Rotherham Titans last summer. He collapsed during a training session at the Greene King IPA Championship club on Tuesday morning and could not be revived.

The club described it as “a heart-breaking day” and made these comments on their website:

“Ian collapsed at training at Castle Park this morning and, despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, could not be resuscitated.

“Ian joined the club in summer 2017 from Rotherham Titans and quickly became a well-liked member of the Knights squad, making six appearances for the club.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ian’s mother Pippa, father Phillip and and sister Helen, and are working with a counselling team in the best interest of Ian’s team-mates.”

The rugby community have been quick to rally round, expressing their condolences and paying tributes to the Oxford graduate.

Williams’s former club Rotherham Titans led the tributes as they put out this tweet:

Williams had played for a number of clubs during his career, including Richmond and several clubs in Wales.

The Bridgend Ravens posted this tweet:

A lot of fellow players also showed their support after hearing the tragic news. Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler said:

Another international, former Wales and Lions prop Adam Jones, tweeted:

Former Wales scrum-half Rupert Moon, who worked with Williams at RGC 1404, said:

Doncaster have said they will publish the details of the funeral arrangements on their website once they are known.

Wales reporter Phil Steele took to social media to explain how it put things into perspective, reacting to the news on Twitter by saying: “Desperately sad news – puts every rivalry, loss of a match, TMO decision and selection preference etc… into its true perspective.”