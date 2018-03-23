We've rounded up the best of social media from the fifth and final round of the 2018 Six Nations

It was an exciting weekend of championship rugby and as ever social media was abuzz, so we’ve trawled through Twitter to bring you the best Six Nations tweets of the week.

Ireland win the Grand Slam

The weekend belonged to Ireland as their 24-15 victory over England at Twickenham won them a famous Grand Slam: only the third in their history.

The match hinged on the minutes just before half-time, when Jacob Stockdale burst onto a flat pass from Conor Murray, chipped Mike Brown and had the speed, balance and poise to touch the ball down for a record seventh try in a single Six Nations tournament. He’s a try machine:

Jacob Stockdale shared this picture from the dressing room on Instagram:

Slam saturdays #wedunnit A post shared by Jacob Stockdale (@stockdalejacob) on Mar 18, 2018 at 3:43am PDT

What a day it was for Rory Best, who added the achievement of captaining Ireland to a Grand Slam to leading his country to their first win in South Africa and their first win over New Zealand. Here he is celebrating with his children:

Ronan O’Gara was one of many rugby players, past and present, to offer their congratulations to Ireland, claiming it was ‘so easy’:

Jamie Heaslip, who announced his retirement from international rugby recently, was slightly more understated:

An enduring image of Ireland claiming their third Grand Slam will be of Peter O’Mahony’s post-match generosity, as he gave his medal away to to this Irish super fan Jennifer Malone. Her sister shared these pictures of the moment:

The staff at Dublin Airport got a kick out of seeing the Triple Crown on its way to Ireland:

Scotland snatch victory from the jaws of defeat

Earlier in the day we had a belting match to open up Super Saturday. Scotland came from a long way back to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Italy and inflict a 100th Test defeat on Sergio Parisse.

This fantastic try from Tommaso Allan, created by a bust from the magnificent Jake Polledri, stretched Italy’s lead to 24-12 in the 44th minute:

There were a lot of positives for Italy, but they failed to capitalise on this position and Scotland ultimately had the composure to claw themselves back into the game and this pressure kick from Greg Laidlaw completed the comeback:

Wales overcome France in a scrappy affair

In the final game of the day Wales beat France 14-13 at the Principality Stadium to secure second place in the championship.

In a scrappy affair, captain Alun Wyn Jones was named Man of the Match for an inspirational performance:

So, Ireland won their third-ever Grand Slam and England finished fifth:

